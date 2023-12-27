Bucks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Nets betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-16-1 ATS this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are 15-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 18-11-1 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

523 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 524 Brooklyn Nets (+3.5); o/u 240.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Bucks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play against the Nets on Wednesday. He’s apparently dealing with a right calf injury. Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee’s best player and is averaging 30.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season.

If Antetokounmpo is unable to play on Wednesday, Bucks sixth man Bobby Portis is the leading candidate to see an uptick in playing time. Portis is having a solid season for Milwaukee as he’s putting up 12.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 24.2 minutes per contest this season.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV will be out until at least Friday of this week as he recovers from an illness and a left hamstring strain. Walker is third on the club in scoring with 14.6 points per game this season. Dennis Smith Jr. and Royce O’Neale have seen more floor time in Walker’s absence the past few weeks.

Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons will sit out Wednesday with nerve irritation in his left lower hip. Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He’s been out since November 6th. The former #1 overall pick of the 2016 draft is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest in 2023.

Bucks vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Brooklyn.

Milwaukee is 53-45-4 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2021 season.

Brooklyn is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Brooklyn is 10-12-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Bucks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

Aside from their Christmas Day hiccup against the Knicks, the Bucks have been on a straight-up tear over the past few weeks. Milwaukee is 17-4 straight up since their win over Chicago on November 13th and they are second in the league in scoring with 124.5 points per game this season. It’s worth monitoring the injury status of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it’s worth noting that Milwaukee won their only game without him this season, beating Toronto on the road 128-112 on November 15th.

Brooklyn is playing on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest, as the Nets toppled the Pistons in Detroit 118-112 on Tuesday night. The Nets are 22-24-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season, and the schedule might have them behind the 8-ball here. That’s one of the several reasons why I’ll be laying the points with the Bucks in this contest.

Bucks vs. Nets Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3.5