Bucks vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Miami to face the Heat on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT in the group stage of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Can the Bucks cover the 3-point spread as road favorites? Check out our Bucks vs. Heat betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 12-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-10-1 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 10-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-9 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Milwaukee Bucks (-3) at 548 Miami Heat (+3); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Bucks vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton missed the team’s last game with left Achilles tightness, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s road clash with the Heat. Middleton is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per game for Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee power forward Jae Crowder will miss Tuesday’s game and likely several contests after that as he had surgery to repair a torn left adductor and abdominal. Crowder was averaging 8.1 points per game in 26.7 minutes per contest before getting injured.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro will sit out Tuesday’s game with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. Herro is leading Miami in scoring with 22.9 points per game this season. Miami forwards Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (back) are both listed as questionable for their squad’s home date with Milwaukee on Tuesday. Butler is averaging 20.7 points per game this year.

Heat center Bam Adebayo (hip) and forward Duncan Robinson (thumb) are both probable to play on Tuesday night. Adebayo is second on the team in scoring with 22.7 points per game in 2023.

Bucks vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Miami is a league-worst 1-5 ATS after a loss this season.

Miami is 1-4 ATS as the home team this season.

Milwaukee is 4-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Milwaukee is 45-36-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Bucks vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

The Bucks have seemingly hit their stride in the month of November. Milwaukee is 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games, and the Bucks are 5-3 ATS in that span. The Bucks have found some offensive balance between star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and newly acquired point guard Damian Lillard.

Miami may be missing some key pieces like Jimmy Butler on Tuesday night. Even at full strength, the Heat haven’t been great against the number since the 2022 campaign. Miami is 22-34-2 ATS as the home team since the start of last year, and the Heat are only 8-17-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season. The latter figure is the second-worst mark in the league over that stretch. I believe the Bucks and their #4 scoring offense prove too much to handle for the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night.

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3