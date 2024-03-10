Bucks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks remain in L.A. to face the Clippers on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 3.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 41-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-36-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 41-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-30 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Milwaukee Bucks (-3.5) at 516 Los Angeles Clippers (+3.5); o/u 227.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Bucks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton will sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Clippers. He’s dealing with a left ankle sprain and could be back sometime this month. Middleton is averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in 43 starts for Milwaukee this year. In Middleton’s place, veteran forward Jae Crowder has taken over his starting spot.

Milwaukee superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play on Sunday with right knee tendinitis. Antetokounmpo is having a monster statistical season as he’s averaging 30.8 points per game while shooting a sizzling 61.8% from the floor. He’s also averaging 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on the campaign.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook will miss Sunday’s game due to a broken left hand that required surgery. He’s targeting the beginning of April for a potential return. Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game in primarily a bench role this year.

Los Angeles shooting guard James Harden recorded a triple-double in his club’s 112-102 home win over Chicago on Saturday night. In that game, the Arizona State alum logged 14 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 made three-pointers, and a steal. Harden is third on the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game in 2024.

Bucks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 5-11 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Los Angeles is 4-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

Bucks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

This is a good spot for the Bucks. Milwaukee last played against the Lakers in L.A. on Friday night. The Bucks lost that game 123-122 when Damian Lillard’s potential game-winning shot was blocked. Milwaukee then got a day of rest without having to play or travel as they prepare to face head coach Doc Rivers’ former team in the same arena they played in on Friday night.

The Clippers last played on Saturday night against the Bulls at home. L.A. won that contest 112-102. The problem for the Clippers is that they have three players (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden) who are all age 32 or older. Against a driven team like the Bucks, that could potentially be a problem.

Not helping matters is the fact that the Clippers are 0-1 ATS as a home underdog this season and 11-14 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of the 2022 season. For those reasons, I like the Bucks to win and cover on the road in L.A. on Sunday afternoon.

Bucks vs. Clippers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3.5