Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Cavaliers cover the 5.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 23-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-16-1 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 18-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-14-2 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5) at 554 Cleveland Cavaliers (+5.5); o/u 238.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: NBA TV

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play against the Cavaliers on Friday night. He’s been dealing with a right calf injury, but he should be good to go against Cleveland. Antetokounmpo is having a fantastic season as he’s averaging 30.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on the campaign.

Milwaukee will be without forward Jae Crowder as well on Friday. The Marquette alum is still recovering from a left adductor and abdominal tear that he suffered in mid-November. He’s targeting the middle of January for his return. Crowder is averaging 8.1 points per contest in 26.7 minutes per game this year.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley (knee) and point guard Darius Garland (jaw) will both sit out Friday’s game against the Bucks. Mobley leads the club in rebounding and Garland leads the team in assists. Both players are averaging 16+ points per game this season.

Cleveland shooting guards Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Sam Merrill (wrist) are both listed as questionable for Friday’s home tilt with Milwaukee. Mitchell leads the Cavs in scoring this season with 27.7 points per game and Merrill is averaging 5.9 points per contest in 11 games of action this season.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-6 ATS as the road team this season.

Milwaukee is 53-42-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Cleveland is 1-3-1 ATS in division games this season.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The Cavaliers might be trotting out a skeleton crew for this game. In Cleveland’s last game, a 113-110 road win over Dallas, the Cavaliers started Craig Porter, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen. If Donovan Mitchell is unable to play for the fifth straight game, Cleveland might roll out that same lineup again. I have a hard time believing that that lineup can topple a Bucks team that is playing as well as anyone in the league right now.

Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA in average scoring margin, first in offensive efficiency, second in points per game, and second in shooting percentage in 2023. I think the Bucks make a statement in this contest and topple the Cavs by six points or more on the road in Cleveland on Friday night.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5.5