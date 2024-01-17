Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Cavaliers cover the 4-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 28-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-23-1 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 23-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 19-17-2 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Milwaukee Bucks (-4) at 504 Cleveland Cavaliers (+4); o/u 236.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forwards Khris Middleton (knee), Jae Crowder (groin), and Chris Livingston (illness) are all listed as probable to play against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Crowder has been out with a left adductor and abdominal tear since November 11 but is expected to return to play against Cleveland.

Middleton is having a decent year as he’s recorded 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 34 starts for Milwaukee on the campaign. Livingston is averaging 4.5 minutes per contest in 11 games of action this year.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers starting center Evan Mobley (knee) and starting point guard Darius Garland (jaw) will both sit out Wednesday’s home clash with the Bucks. Mobley is averaging 16.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. He’s expected back at the beginning of February. Garland was putting up 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game before getting injured. He was cleared to resume basketball-related activities and is aiming for a return sometime next week.

Cleveland shooting guard Caris LeVert is questionable to play on Wednesday due to right wrist soreness. LeVert is averaging 16.4 points and 4.1 assists per contest in 30 games of action this year. If LeVert is unable to play, the Cavs will likely turn to a combination of guards Sam Merrill and Craig Porter to fill his minutes.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-9 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Milwaukee is 3-8 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Cleveland is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Milwaukee.

Cleveland is 12-8-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The Bucks seem like they could suffer an emotional letdown in this game. Milwaukee last played on Sunday night at home against Sacramento. The Bucks won that game 143-142 on a last-second 30+ foot three-point shot by Damian Lillard. It was a miracle win. It might be hard for the Bucks to get up for a game against a Cleveland team missing multiple starters.

The Cavaliers have been solid lately even without the services of Evan Mobley or Darius Garland. Cleveland is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games and 6-3 ATS in that same span. They do still have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus available. All three players are averaging over 13 points per game this season. Two stats should solidify the case for Cleveland in this one: the Cavaliers are 12-10-2 ATS in conference games this year, while the Bucks are 14-16-1 ATS against Eastern Conference foes in 2024. I think the Cavaliers either win this game outright or come very close to it at home on Wednesday night.

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS +4