Bucks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Philly to face the 76ers on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the 76ers cover the 5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 36-21 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-34-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 33-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-24 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Milwaukee Bucks (-5) at 552 Philadelphia 76ers (+5); o/u 232.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ABC

Bucks vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton won’t suit up for Sunday’s road game against the 76ers. He’s dealing with a left ankle sprain. Middleton is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game across 43 starts for Milwaukee this season. Jae Crowder should fill in for Middleton while he’s out of the lineup.

Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable to play on Sunday with right knee tendinitis. His injury status is likely just a formality as he’s played in each of the Bucks’ last 16 contests. Antetokounmpo is having a monster year as he’s putting up 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game in 2023-24.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out again on Sunday as he works his way back from a meniscus injury in his left knee. Embiid is averaging a league-high 35.3 points per game this season. He’s targeting April for a potential return.

Philadelphia power forward Robert Covington will also sit out Sunday. He’s nursing a right knee effusion. The veteran out of Tennessee State is averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per contest for the 76ers this year.

Bucks vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Philadelphia is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Bucks vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The Bucks secured a massive win on the road over the Timberwolves on Friday night by a score of 112-107. Milwaukee really put the clamps on Minnesota defensively as the Timberwolves only shot 43.9% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times. The question for Milwaukee has always been about the defense, and it’s possible that new Bucks head coach Doc Rivers went into greater detail about his defensive approach over the week-long All-Star break. The Bucks could be primed to go on a run here.

The Sixers played well in their last game on Friday as they toppled the Cavaliers at home 104-97 without star center Joel Embiid. It’s worth noting that the 76ers are 26-8 straight up with Embiid in the lineup and just 7-15 straight up when he’s sidelined this season. Philly’s win over Cleveland was a bit fluky as Cavs star guard Donovan Mitchell didn’t play and Cleveland shot 29.6% from long range, which is far below their season average of 36.1%. I think Philly struggles to stop Giannis and Damian Lillard on Sunday without Joel Embiid patrolling the paint. I’m taking the Bucks on the road in this game.

Bucks vs. 76ers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -5