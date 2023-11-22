76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our 76ers vs. Timberwolves betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-4 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 10-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-6 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

547 Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5) at 548 Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5); o/u 218.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

76ers vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss Wednesday’s game due to injuries he sustained after being hit by a car a week and a half ago. Oubre is fourth on the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game this season.

76ers center Joel Embiid was marvelous in his team’s 122-119 overtime loss to the Cavs on Tuesday night. In that game, Embiid scored 32 points, made 13 of 16 free throws, grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, and recorded 5 blocked shots. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring this season with 31.9 points per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Minnesota small forward Jaden McDaniels will miss Wednesday’s game with a right ankle sprain. He’ll be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. McDaniels is sixth on the team in scoring with 9.5 points per game this season.

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards did it all in his team’s 117-100 win over the Knicks on Monday night. In that contest, Edwards led the team in points (23), rebounds (10), and assists (5). He even added two steals and a made three-pointer for good measure. Edwards is 15th in the league in scoring this season with 25.8 points per game.

76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

The over is 7-3 in Minnesota’s last 10 games.

Minnesota is 27-23 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 17-10 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season. That’s the second-best mark in the league during that span.

The over is 58-47-2 in Philadelphia’s games since the beginning of last season.

76ers vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

This game is all about rest. The 76ers lost an overtime game at home to Cleveland on Tuesday night 122-119, and they are being forced to play on the road in Minnesota less than 24 hours later. The Timberwolves last played a home game against the Knicks on Monday night. Minnesota won that contest going away 117-100. What’s more, the Timberwolves get this game at home, where they are an NBA-best 6-0 ATS this season. Furthermore, Minnesota is 4-0 ATS this season as a home favorite. I like their chances to improve that record to 5-0 on Wednesday night. I’m laying the points with the Wolves at home.

76ers vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -5.5