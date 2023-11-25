76ers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Saturday evening at 5:00 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 1-point spread as road favorites? Check out our 76ers vs. Thunder betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-5 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-3 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at 502 Oklahoma City Thunder (+1); o/u 231.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

76ers vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed the team’s last game with left hip soreness, but he’s probable to play in Saturday’s road tilt with Oklahoma City. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring this season with 31.9 points per game.

Philadelphia shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss Saturday’s game with a rib injury he suffered in an off-court accident. Oubre will reportedly be re-evaluated in one week. For the season, Kelly Oubre Jr. is fourth on the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams will miss Saturday’s game with a left hip strain. Williams is in the midst of a breakout season as he’s averaging 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.4 made free throws per game in 2023. Williams’ absence should mean increased minutes for Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams.

Thunder small forward Lindy Waters III is questionable for Saturday’s game due to lower back spasms. Waters averaged 8.0 points per game in 25 contests for Oklahoma City last season.

76ers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 30-19 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

The Thunder are 36-23-3 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

The Thunder are 31-21-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

76ers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Oklahoma City has won 6 straight games. They have covered the spread in all 6 of those wins. The Thunder have the second-best record in the league against the number this season at 12-3. They rank in the top six in the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and they’re first in the league with an average scoring margin of +9.1 points per game. The Thunder are one of the best young teams in the league, even without Jalen Williams.

The 76ers have lost 2 straight games. Philadelphia lost at home to a Cleveland team that didn’t have Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday. Then, the 76ers lost on the road at Minnesota without Joel Embiid on Wednesday. All told, the 76ers have lost 4 of their last 6 games. I think the Thunder’s depth and home-court advantage will propel them to the win over a 76ers team that seems to have hit a rough patch.

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER +1