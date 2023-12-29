76ers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Houston to face the Rockets on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Rockets cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Rockets betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 21-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-9 ATS this season.

The Houston Rockets are 15-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-10-2 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Rockets Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Philadelphia 76ers (-1) at 558 Houston Rockets (+1); o/u 219.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

76ers vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid will sit out Friday’s game against the Rockets with a right ankle sprain. It will be his third straight missed contest due to that ailment. Embiid is leading the NBA in scoring with 35.0 points per game this season.

Philadelphia power forward Nicolas Batum will also miss Friday’s contest. He’s nursing a right hamstring strain. Batum is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in 14 starts for the 76ers this year. Paul Reed, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris Sr. will all likely see an uptick in minutes due to the absence of Embiid and Batum on Friday.

Houston Rockets Daily Fantasy Spin

Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. won’t play against the 76ers on Friday night. He’s nursing an ankle ailment. Smith is having a solid year as he’s putting up 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 29 starts thus far in 2023.

Houston small forward Dillon Brooks will also be absent from his club’s game on Friday. He has a right oblique strain. Brooks is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 made three-pointers per game in 28 starts for Houston this year. Jae’Sean Tate, Tari Eason, and Jeff Green should all see more minutes in place of Smith and Brooks.

76ers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 11-5-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Houston is 11-4-1 ATS as the home team this season.

The Rockets are 11-8-1 ATS as an underdog this year.

The Rockets are 11-8-1 ATS in non-division games this year.

76ers vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

The 76ers won’t have superstar center Joel Embiid available for this contest. The big man from Cameroon is averaging a staggering 35.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game this season. He is Philadelphia’s best player and affects the game for them on both ends of the floor.

Houston’s leading scorer is third-year center Alperen Sengun. The Turkish big man is averaging 20.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 53.2% from the floor this season. He could be in for a big night with Joel Embiid on the sidelines. The Rockets as a team are 6-2 ATS as a home underdog this year, and I like this spot for them a lot. I’m taking Houston at home on Friday night in this one.

76ers vs. Rockets Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +1