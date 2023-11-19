76ers vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. Can the 76ers cover the 4-point spread as road favorites? Check out our 76ers vs. Nets betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-3 ATS this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-2-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Philadelphia 76ers (-4) at 556 Brooklyn Nets (+4); o/u 223.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

76ers vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was hit by a car as a pedestrian on November 11th, and he suffered a broken rib, lacerations, and other injuries as a result. Oubre will be out of commission for at least two weeks.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid was spectacular in his team’s 126-116 road win over Atlanta on Friday. In that game, Embiid poured in 32 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, dished out 8 assists, and recorded 2 steals. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring this season with 31.9 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Brooklyn guards Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas will both miss Sunday’s game and likely several contests after that. Simmons is nursing a left hip injury and Thomas is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Simmons is averaging 6.5 points per game this season and Thomas leads the Nets in scoring with 26.9 points per contest in 2023.

Nets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable to play on Sunday with lower back soreness. Smith is averaging 5.8 points per game in 17.0 minutes per contest for the Nets this season.

76ers vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Brooklyn.

Brooklyn is 7-11 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Philadelphia is 15-8 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league during that span.

Philadelphia is 16-9-1 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of the 2022 season.

76ers vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

The Sixers have been great on the road against the number since the beginning of last season. Philly is 29-21-1 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2022 season. What’s more, the 76ers are a league-best 43-25-2 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season. The Sixers often take care of business against the teams they’re supposed to beat.

Brooklyn will be without leading scorer Cam Thomas and Swiss Army knife guard/forward Ben Simmons for this contest. Those two players occupied significant roles for the Nets in the early part of the season. Brooklyn is 58-74-4 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2020 season. That’s the third-worst mark in the league during that span. I’m laying the points with the Sixers on the road in this one.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS -4