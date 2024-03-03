76ers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. Can the Mavericks cover the 8-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 34-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-27 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 34-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-28 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

579 Philadelphia 76ers (+8) at 580 Dallas Mavericks (-8); o/u 236.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ABC

76ers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid (knee), point guard De’Anthony Melton (back), and power forward Robert Covington (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s road tilt with the Mavericks. Embiid was leading the NBA in scoring with 35.3 points per game before getting injured. He may return by the end of the regular season. Melton is sixth on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game.

Philadelphia shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) and forward KJ Martin (ankle) are both questionable to play Sunday in Dallas. Oubre would be the bigger loss of the two as he is fifth on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic recorded a triple-double in his team’s 138-110 road loss to the Celtics on Friday night. The Slovenian national registered 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the defeat. Doncic currently leads the NBA in scoring with 34.5 points per game on the campaign.

Dallas center Dereck Lively II made an impact in his team’s loss to Boston on Friday. The 7’1” rookie out of Duke logged 15 points on 7 of 7 shooting from the floor, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, an assist, and a blocked shot. Lively is averaging 9.1 points per game while shooting a blistering 75.1% from the floor this year.

76ers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Dallas.

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Dallas is 16-9 ATS after a loss this season.

76ers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

The Sixers have shown that they are a completely different team without their star player, Joel Embiid. Philly is 8-17 straight up without their MVP big man this season, and they are scoring 111.2 points per game without him. That total falls well below their season-long average of 117.1 points per game. The fact that De’Anthony Melton will be unavailable for this game also looms large. Melton has started 33 games for the Sixers this season, and he’s sixth on the club in average minutes played per game with 27.8.

The Sixers will be shorthanded in this contest, and that could be a problem against a team as good as Dallas. The Mavericks are 21-14 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 21-13 ATS as a favorite this season. I think Luka Doncic and company will simply score too many points for Philadelphia to keep this one close, so I’m laying the points with the Mavs at home in this one.

76ers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -8