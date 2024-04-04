76ers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Miami to face the Heat on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Heat cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Heat betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 41-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-34 ATS this season.

The Miami Heat are 42-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-37-2 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Heat Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Philadelphia 76ers (+2.5) at 522 Miami Heat (-2.5); o/u 210.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

76ers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers power forward Robert Covington (knee) and shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back) will both sit out Thursday’s road tilt with the Heat. Melton is the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 11.5 points per game in 33 starts for Philadelphia this year.

Philadelphia point guard Tyrese Maxey (hip) center Joel Embiid (knee), power forward Tobias Harris (knee), and center Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as questionable to play against Miami on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that Maxey missed the team’s last game, Embiid played 29 minutes in the team’s last contest, and Harris logged 35 minutes against the Thunder on Tuesday.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat point guard Tyler Herro (knee) and shooting guard Josh Richardson (shoulder) will both miss Thursday’s clash with the 76ers. Richardson will likely miss the rest of the season while Herro is angling to return within the next two weeks. Herro is second on the club in scoring with 20.8 points per game this year.

Miami point guard Terry Rozier had a monster game in his team’s 109-99 home win over New York on Tuesday night. In that game, the former Charlotte Hornet scored a game-high 34 points, pulled down 5 rebounds, doled out 3 assists, and even blocked a shot. Rozier is putting up 16.8 points per game in 27 starts for Miami this season.

76ers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 14-16 ATS as an underdog this season.

The over is 39-37 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Miami is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Philadelphia.

Miami is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

76ers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

I’d keep an eye on the injury report ahead of this contest. Philadelphia’s top three scorers (Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris) are all listed as questionable going into their road tilt with Miami. Irrespective of that, the 76ers are 4-6 straight up and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against the Heat, with the team that won outright covering each game.

Miami won’t have Tyler Herro for this contest, but their mid-season acquisition, Terry Rozier, has stepped up in his place. In the month of March, Rozier averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. That’s right in line with Tyler Herro’s per-game averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists this season. Because of the Sixers’ lineup uncertainty and the location of the game, I like Miami to win and cover the small number at home on Thursday night.

76ers vs. Heat Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -2.5