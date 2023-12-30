76ers vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Bulls cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Bulls betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 22-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 22-9 ATS this season.

The Chicago Bulls are 14-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-16-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Bulls Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5) at 574 Chicago Bulls (-1.5); o/u 222.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

76ers vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

Sixers center Joel Embiid missed Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain, and he’ll be held out of Saturday’s game as well due to that same ailment. Embiid is averaging a league-high 35.0 points per game this season and leads the 76ers in rebounding with 11.7 boards per game.

Philadelphia forward Nicolas Batum has missed the club’s past few games with a hamstring injury, but he’ll likely be available for Saturday night’s tilt with Chicago. Batum is averaging 6.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 24.9 minutes per contest this year.

Chicago Bulls Daily Fantasy Spin

Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine (foot), center Nikola Vucevic (groin), and small forward Torrey Craig (heel) will all sit out Saturday’s home date with the 76ers. LaVine is averaging 21.0 points per game and Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points per game this season.

Chicago point guard Jevon Carter (ankle) and power forward Patrick Williams (ankle) are both probable to play against Philadelphia on Saturday night. Williams is averaging 10.3 points per game in 23 starts this year and Carter is logging 5.3 points per game in 14.4 minutes per contest this season.

76ers vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Chicago.

Philadelphia is 10-5 ATS as the road team this season. That’s the second-best mark in the league.

Chicago is 8-10 ATS after a loss this season.

Chicago is 4-6 ATS as a home favorite this season.

76ers vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Philadelphia won’t have Joel Embiid for this contest, but they’ve won two straight road games without him in the past three days. The Sixers beat the Magic on the road 112-92 on Wednesday night. They then toppled the Rockets in Houston 131-127 on Friday night. Philadelphia point guard Tyrese Maxey has been shouldering the offensive load as he racked up 23 points on Wednesday and 42 on Friday. Maxey and forward Tobias Harris have stepped up in the past two games, as they’ve filled the scoring void left by Joel Embiid.

Chicago has been both injured and inconsistent this season. The Bulls won’t have Zach LaVine or Nikola Vucevic for this contest. They’ve been forced to start Alex Caruso and Andre Drummond in their place, and the results haven’t been great. In the Bulls’ last two games (which were without Vucevic) the Bulls beat a mediocre Atlanta team at home and then only managed to score 104 points against the Pacers. Indiana sports the second-worst scoring defense in the league. I know Chicago will have the rest advantage in this game, but Philly is 5-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season. I’m on the Sixers on the road in this one.

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +1.5