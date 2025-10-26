BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Xfinity 500 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (October 26 Martinsville)

byMichael Cash
October 26, 2025
MARTINSVILLE, VA – The Xfinity 500 is set for Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 (2:00 p.m. ET) at Martinsville Speedway. As the Round of 8 cutoff, our Xfinity 500 picks weigh verified odds, Byron’s pole advantage, tire-wear trends, and late-run balance to isolate a winner, a top-3, a matchup lean, and a value ladder for the 0.526-mile paperclip.

Xfinity 500 Picks & Race Snapshot

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA
  • TV/Radio: NBC · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Track/Distance: 0.526-mile short track · 500 laps / 263 miles
  • Pole: William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

Xfinity 500 Odds: Current Markets

Active, verified lines (subject to change; check board pre-post):

  • Outrights: Ryan Blaney +300; Chase Elliott +500
  • H2H: Christopher Bell -120 vs. William Byron -110
  • Props: Number of drivers to finish on lead lap O/U 16.5 (-115/-115); Number of drivers to lead a lap O/U 6.5 (-125/-105)

Note: If you’re building a ladder, shop for the strongest outright/Top-3/Top-5 stack on the same driver.

Xfinity 500 Betting Storylines

  • Cutoff pressure: A win clinches Phoenix. Expect short fills and track-position gambles under late yellows.
  • Left-side tire tweak: Softer compound raises wear and rewards throttle discipline + pit timing.
  • Pit-road edge: Byron’s pole grants the premium stall; clean exits translate to control on restarts.
  • Long-run balance: Martinsville punishes RF abuse; cars that flatten fall-off from Lap 25-60 control the cycle.

Expert Xfinity 500 Picks & Best Bets

  • Winner (Outright): Ryan Blaney — Defending Martinsville winner with repeatable long-run curve and elite lane control on late restarts. Price at +300 is short but fair for anchor exposure.
  • Top-3 Finisher: William Byron — Pole + pit-stall leverage should keep him in clean air early; if he protects rear-tire wear, podium equity holds even through green-flag cycles.
  • Driver H2H: Bell over Byron (-120) — Against Byron’s track-position edge, Bell’s qualifying punch + long-run stability offers a steadier path if cautions stretch Stage 2.
  • Value Ladder: Joey Logano — Build a small outright plus Top-5/Top-10. Martinsville racecraft + playoff urgency creates late-run pass-count upside at a friendlier number than the headliners.

Stake guide: 1.0u Blaney win; 0.6u Byron Top-3; 0.75u Bell H2H; 0.3u Logano outright + 0.5u Top-10.

