Xfinity 500 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (October 26 Martinsville)

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 12:18 pm by Michael Cash
🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
💰 Compare NASCAR race odds now — shop prices before placing your bet. 🏎️
Xfinity 500 Picks & Race Snapshot
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA
- TV/Radio: NBC · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Track/Distance: 0.526-mile short track · 500 laps / 263 miles
- Pole: William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)
Xfinity 500 Odds: Current Markets
Active, verified lines (subject to change; check board pre-post):
- Outrights: Ryan Blaney +300; Chase Elliott +500
- H2H: Christopher Bell -120 vs. William Byron -110
- Props: Number of drivers to finish on lead lap O/U 16.5 (-115/-115); Number of drivers to lead a lap O/U 6.5 (-125/-105)
Note: If you’re building a ladder, shop for the strongest outright/Top-3/Top-5 stack on the same driver.
Xfinity 500 Betting Storylines
- Cutoff pressure: A win clinches Phoenix. Expect short fills and track-position gambles under late yellows.
- Left-side tire tweak: Softer compound raises wear and rewards throttle discipline + pit timing.
- Pit-road edge: Byron’s pole grants the premium stall; clean exits translate to control on restarts.
- Long-run balance: Martinsville punishes RF abuse; cars that flatten fall-off from Lap 25-60 control the cycle.
Expert Xfinity 500 Picks & Best Bets
- Winner (Outright): Ryan Blaney — Defending Martinsville winner with repeatable long-run curve and elite lane control on late restarts. Price at +300 is short but fair for anchor exposure.
- Top-3 Finisher: William Byron — Pole + pit-stall leverage should keep him in clean air early; if he protects rear-tire wear, podium equity holds even through green-flag cycles.
- Driver H2H: Bell over Byron (-120) — Against Byron’s track-position edge, Bell’s qualifying punch + long-run stability offers a steadier path if cautions stretch Stage 2.
- Value Ladder: Joey Logano — Build a small outright plus Top-5/Top-10. Martinsville racecraft + playoff urgency creates late-run pass-count upside at a friendlier number than the headliners.
Stake guide: 1.0u Blaney win; 0.6u Byron Top-3; 0.75u Bell H2H; 0.3u Logano outright + 0.5u Top-10.
💵 Get the latest NASCAR odds & props here — shop around for best value. 🏁
Responsible Gaming
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Read our Responsible Gaming policy.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Learn more in our Affiliate Disclosure.