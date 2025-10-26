Xfinity 500 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (October 26 Martinsville)

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 12:18 pm by Michael Cash

Xfinity 500 Picks & Race Snapshot Date: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 — 2:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 — Location: Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA TV/Radio: NBC · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NBC · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track/Distance: 0.526-mile short track · 500 laps / 263 miles

0.526-mile short track · Pole: William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

Xfinity 500 Odds: Current Markets Active, verified lines (subject to change; check board pre-post): Outrights: Ryan Blaney +300 ; Chase Elliott +500

Ryan Blaney ; Chase Elliott H2H: Christopher Bell -120 vs. William Byron -110

Christopher Bell vs. William Byron Props: Number of drivers to finish on lead lap O/U 16.5 (-115/-115); Number of drivers to lead a lap O/U 6.5 (-125/-105) Note: If you’re building a ladder, shop for the strongest outright/Top-3/Top-5 stack on the same driver.

Xfinity 500 Betting Storylines Cutoff pressure: A win clinches Phoenix. Expect short fills and track-position gambles under late yellows.

A win clinches Phoenix. Expect short fills and track-position gambles under late yellows. Left-side tire tweak: Softer compound raises wear and rewards throttle discipline + pit timing.

Softer compound raises wear and rewards throttle discipline + pit timing. Pit-road edge: Byron’s pole grants the premium stall; clean exits translate to control on restarts.

Byron’s pole grants the premium stall; clean exits translate to control on restarts. Long-run balance: Martinsville punishes RF abuse; cars that flatten fall-off from Lap 25-60 control the cycle.

Expert Xfinity 500 Picks & Best Bets Winner (Outright): Ryan Blaney — Defending Martinsville winner with repeatable long-run curve and elite lane control on late restarts. Price at +300 is short but fair for anchor exposure.

— Defending Martinsville winner with repeatable long-run curve and elite lane control on late restarts. Price at +300 is short but fair for anchor exposure. Top-3 Finisher: William Byron — Pole + pit-stall leverage should keep him in clean air early; if he protects rear-tire wear, podium equity holds even through green-flag cycles.

— Pole + pit-stall leverage should keep him in clean air early; if he protects rear-tire wear, podium equity holds even through green-flag cycles. Driver H2H: Bell over Byron (-120) — Against Byron’s track-position edge, Bell’s qualifying punch + long-run stability offers a steadier path if cautions stretch Stage 2.

— Against Byron’s track-position edge, Bell’s qualifying punch + long-run stability offers a steadier path if cautions stretch Stage 2. Value Ladder: Joey Logano — Build a small outright plus Top-5/Top-10. Martinsville racecraft + playoff urgency creates late-run pass-count upside at a friendlier number than the headliners. Stake guide: 1.0u Blaney win; 0.6u Byron Top-3; 0.75u Bell H2H; 0.3u Logano outright + 0.5u Top-10.

