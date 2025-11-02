NASCAR Cup Championship Picks: Expert Predictions (Phoenix)

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 8:44 am by Michael Cash

NASCAR Cup Championship Picks & Snapshot Date: Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 — Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ TV/Radio: NBC · Peacock · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

NBC · Peacock · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track/Distance: 1.0-mile tri-oval (flat) · 312 laps / 312 miles

1.0-mile tri-oval (flat) · Pole: Denny Hamlin

Championship Storylines That Matter Clean-air economy: Phoenix rewards premium pit stalls and launch control on the short frontstretch. Leaders who protect rears through the dogleg control sequences.

Phoenix rewards premium pit stalls and launch control on the short frontstretch. Leaders who protect rears through the dogleg control sequences. Practice vs. race trim: Single-lap heroes don’t always convert; long-run balance from Lap 25–60 decides stage control and sets up the final pit window.

Single-lap heroes don’t always convert; long-run balance from Lap 25–60 decides stage control and sets up the final pit window. Champ 4 dynamics: Larson’s prior Phoenix title and restart craft vs. Hamlin’s veteran efficiency; Byron’s recent desert speed vs. Briscoe’s past win and comfort rolling the center.

Larson’s prior Phoenix title and restart craft vs. Hamlin’s veteran efficiency; Byron’s recent desert speed vs. Briscoe’s past win and comfort rolling the center. Strategy levers: Two- vs. four-tire calls late, plus short fills under a lap-110/220 caution, can flip track position. Expect one bold call inside the final 50 laps.

Expert Cup Championship Predictions & Best Bets Winner (Outright): Kyle Larson — Elite Phoenix resume in the Next-Gen era, high restart success rate, and reliable long-run retention. If he holds front-row track position into Stage 3, conversion odds spike.

— Elite Phoenix resume in the Next-Gen era, high restart success rate, and reliable long-run retention. If he holds front-row track position into Stage 3, conversion odds spike. Top-3 Finisher: Denny Hamlin — Pole + premium stall keep him in clean air. Even if short-run fades appear, his pit-in/out discipline sustains podium equity.

— Pole + premium stall keep him in clean air. Even if short-run fades appear, his pit-in/out discipline sustains podium equity. Driver H2H: William Byron over Chase Briscoe — Byron’s recent Phoenix center-roll and brake-release consistency offer a steadier path over a longer green sequence.

— Byron’s recent Phoenix center-roll and brake-release consistency offer a steadier path over a longer green sequence. Portfolio Add (Top-5/Top-10 ladder): Ryan Blaney — Non-Champ driver with repeatable Phoenix median-lap curve; use a placement ladder for lower variance exposure. Stake guide: 1.0u Larson win; 0.7u Hamlin Top-3; 0.6u Byron H2H; 0.4u Blaney Top-5 + 0.5u Top-10.

