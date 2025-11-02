NASCAR Cup Championship Picks: Expert Predictions (Phoenix)

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 8:44 am by Michael Cash
NASCAR Cup Championship Picks & Snapshot
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ
- TV/Radio: NBC · Peacock · MRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Track/Distance: 1.0-mile tri-oval (flat) · 312 laps / 312 miles
- Pole: Denny Hamlin
Championship Storylines That Matter
- Clean-air economy: Phoenix rewards premium pit stalls and launch control on the short frontstretch. Leaders who protect rears through the dogleg control sequences.
- Practice vs. race trim: Single-lap heroes don’t always convert; long-run balance from Lap 25–60 decides stage control and sets up the final pit window.
- Champ 4 dynamics: Larson’s prior Phoenix title and restart craft vs. Hamlin’s veteran efficiency; Byron’s recent desert speed vs. Briscoe’s past win and comfort rolling the center.
- Strategy levers: Two- vs. four-tire calls late, plus short fills under a lap-110/220 caution, can flip track position. Expect one bold call inside the final 50 laps.
Expert Cup Championship Predictions & Best Bets
- Winner (Outright): Kyle Larson — Elite Phoenix resume in the Next-Gen era, high restart success rate, and reliable long-run retention. If he holds front-row track position into Stage 3, conversion odds spike.
- Top-3 Finisher: Denny Hamlin — Pole + premium stall keep him in clean air. Even if short-run fades appear, his pit-in/out discipline sustains podium equity.
- Driver H2H: William Byron over Chase Briscoe — Byron’s recent Phoenix center-roll and brake-release consistency offer a steadier path over a longer green sequence.
- Portfolio Add (Top-5/Top-10 ladder): Ryan Blaney — Non-Champ driver with repeatable Phoenix median-lap curve; use a placement ladder for lower variance exposure.
Stake guide: 1.0u Larson win; 0.7u Hamlin Top-3; 0.6u Byron H2H; 0.4u Blaney Top-5 + 0.5u Top-10.
Responsible Gaming
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Read our Responsible Gaming policy.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions from links on this page, at no cost to you. Learn more in our Affiliate Disclosure.