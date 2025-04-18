Yankees vs. Rays Prediction: Will Bombers continue winning streak?

​The New York Yankees are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 4:05 PM PDT at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The pitching matchup features Carlos Rodón for the Yankees against Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Rays matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees and Rays are both -110 moneyline favorites, respectively. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Public Betting: Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yankees: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón enters the 2025 season as the Yankees’ Opening Day starter, stepping up in the absence of Gerrit Cole, who is sidelined for the season due to Tommy John surgery. Rodón is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, where he posted a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA over 32 starts, striking out 195 batters in 175 innings. He made significant improvements by increasing his changeup usage from 4.3% to 12.9%, turning it into an effective swing-and-miss pitch against right-handed hitters.

Rays: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen returned to the Rays’ rotation in August 2024 after recovering from an internal brace procedure on his elbow. In 16 appearances (4 starts) last season, he recorded a 2.83 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 28.2 innings, notably not allowing a home run in his final 41.1 innings—the fifth-longest active streak in MLB at the end of the season. The Rays showed confidence in Rasmussen’s abilities by signing him to a two-year extension through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features two pitchers aiming to solidify their roles in their respective rotations. Rodón will look to continue his upward trajectory and lead the Yankees’ staff in Cole’s absence, while Rasmussen aims to build on his strong finish to the 2024 season and contribute significantly to the Rays’ pitching depth.

When the dust settles, I believe it’ll be the Yankees who emerge victorious again.

Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -110