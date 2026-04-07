Tuesday MLB Best Bets April 7: Are Red Sox on Upset Alert?

Tuesday’s MLB card is a great example of attacking mismatches in pitching profiles and market perception. We’ve got one total that looks a bit too low given the arms involved, a live underdog in Boston, and a strong road favorite with a clear edge on the mound.

Let’s break it down.

MLB Best Bet: Cardinals vs. Nationals OVER 7.5, 6:45 p.m. ET

Pitching Matchup: Matthew Liberatore vs. Cade Cavalli

This total is simply too low for the type of volatility both pitchers bring.

Liberatore has shown flashes, but consistency has been an issue, especially when it comes to limiting base runners. When he gets into trouble, innings can snowball quickly.

Cavalli, meanwhile, has the raw stuff but is still working his way into form at the major league level. Command lapses and pitch count issues make it difficult for him to work deep into games, which brings bullpens into play earlier than expected.

Both offenses are capable of taking advantage of traffic on the bases, and early-season bullpens can be unpredictable.

With two arms that can unravel quickly, this game sets up for multiple scoring opportunities on both sides.

Betting Pick: OVER 7.5 Runs

MLB Best Bets: Brewers +135 at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. ET

Pitching Matchup: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Garrett Crochet

This is a classic value underdog spot.

Garrett Crochet has electric stuff, but he’s still transitioning into a full-time starting role. That brings questions about durability and efficiency, especially against lineups that can grind out at-bats.

Jacob Misiorowski is one of the more intriguing young arms in baseball. His velocity and strikeout potential give him a ceiling that can neutralize even strong lineups like Boston’s when he’s on.

At +135, you’re getting a high-upside pitcher with the ability to miss bats and keep his team in the game. That’s exactly the type of underdog profile worth backing.

Betting Pick: Brewers +135

MLB Best Bet: Phillies -149 (at Giants), 9:45 p.m. ET

Pitching Matchup: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Robbie Ray

This is where form and matchup align clearly.

Cristopher Sánchez has developed into a reliable arm who can generate weak contact and keep hitters off balance. Against a Giants lineup that can struggle to string together consistent offense, that’s a strong advantage.

Robbie Ray still has strikeout upside, but he can be vulnerable to big innings when his command isn’t sharp. Against a powerful Phillies lineup, that risk is magnified.

Philadelphia brings the more complete offensive unit into this matchup, and if they get to Ray early, they can control the pace of the game.

Even at a slightly heavier price, this is a spot where the favorite is justified.

Betting Pick: Phillies -149

Tuesday MLB Best Bets April 7