Sunday MLB Best Bets April 12: Can the Cubs avoid a sweep?

Sunday’s MLB slate presents some intriguing value opportunities in a division matchup and an interleague game. It can be advantageous to take good pitchers with their teams listed as money line underdogs. That is the strategy being employed here.

Can young Pirates starter Bubba Chandler shut down the Cubs on Sunday? Will Rangers ace Jacob deGrom maintain his elite strikeout-to-walk ratio this season against the Dodgers?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Sunday MLB Best Bets April 12 article.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates +115 at Cubs

Pitching Matchup: Bubba Chandler (PIT) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC)

The Pittsburgh Pirates should pull off a money line upset against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Sporting a stellar 9-5 straight-up record—the second-best in baseball this season—Pittsburgh brings strong momentum into Wrigley Field.

The Pirates have proven they can win away from home, sitting at 5-3 straight up as the road team, and they hold an identical 5-3 straight-up mark after a win this season.

On the mound, starting pitcher Bubba Chandler gives them a distinct edge, boasting a 3.12 ERA and an elite 10.4 K/9 in 2 starts this year. I think Pittsburgh completes the sweep in Chicago on Sunday. Take the Pirates on the money line.

Betting Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates +115

MLB Best Bets: Rangers +105 at Dodgers

Pitching Matchup: Jacob deGrom (TEX) vs. Roki Sasaki (LAD)

The Texas Rangers are in a good spot to pull off a money line upset against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Despite being road underdogs, Texas has consistently thrived in this spot. They have a 6-4 straight-up record as an underdog this season. The Rangers have also shown incredible consistency, going 6-4 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

On the mound, the Rangers have a massive advantage with ace starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Through 2 starts, he has been dominant, posting a microscopic 0.83 WHIP and an elite 13.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9.2 innings of work.

Expect deGrom to silence the Dodgers’ lineup on Sunday afternoon as the Rangers win the final contest of a 3-game set.

Betting Pick: Texas Rangers +105

Sunday MLB Best Bets April 12

Pittsburgh Pirates +115 Texas Rangers +105

If you’d like to see which teams the public is backing on Sunday, you can head on over to our MLB public betting chart page.

If you’re interested in run line odds, money line odds, and the odds on over/unders, you can click through to our MLB betting odds page.