Saturday MLB Best Bets March 27: Will Yankees vs. Giants cash over?

Opening weekend in Major League Baseball is where sharp bettors separate from the public. Pitch counts are limited, bullpens are already being tested, and rotations aren’t fully settled — creating exploitable edges across the board. This MLB Picks March 28 2026 slate is loaded with those exact opportunities. Continue reading our Saturday MLB Best Bets March 27 column for our three best selections ahead of today’s action.

MLB Best Bet: Yankees/Giants over 8.5, 7:15 p.m. ET

This is one of the strongest totals on the board.

The Yankees lineup, led by Aaron Judge (even through his two-game struggles), remains one of the most dangerous power offenses in baseball. They excel at turning walks into runs — a key factor early in the season when pitchers are still refining command.

On the other side, the Giants have enough offensive pieces to capitalize against a Yankees pitching staff that is still stabilizing its rotation depth.

With both teams likely to lean on bullpens earlier than usual, this sets up for late-game scoring — exactly what you want in an over.

Edge: Power + bullpen exposure + early-season command issues

Pick: Over 8.5

MLB Best Bet: Braves -139 (vs. Royals), 7:15 p.m. ET

This is a pure talent mismatch.

The Atlanta Braves bring one of the most complete lineups in baseball, anchored by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. This offense applies constant pressure from top to bottom.

Kansas City, while improving, still lacks the pitching depth to consistently slow down elite offenses — especially on the road.

Atlanta’s ability to generate runs in bunches, combined with a reliable bullpen, makes the run line the most valuable angle.

Edge: Elite lineup vs below-average pitching depth

Pick: Braves -139

MLB Best Bets: Dodgers -1.5 (vs. Diamondbacks), 9:10 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the gold standard in MLB.

With superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, this lineup has no weak spots.

Arizona is competitive, but they simply don’t match the Dodgers’ depth — particularly in the bullpen and late innings.

The Dodgers consistently turn close games into multi-run wins, which is exactly what you want when backing a run line.

Edge: Lineup depth + bullpen advantage + elite roster

Pick: Dodgers -1.5