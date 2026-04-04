Saturday MLB Best Bets April 4: Will Reds pull off upset in Texas?

Last Updated on April 4, 2026 4:21 pm by Anthony Rome

Saturday’s slate is packed with opportunity, and your card leans into one of the best early-season edges: backing undervalued arms and fading overpriced perception. Two underdogs and a short road favorite highlight a card built on pitching upside and situational value.

MLB Best Bet: Reds +127 at Rangers

Pitching Matchup: Rhett Lowder vs. Kumar Rocker

This is where upside meets value.

Rhett Lowder is one of the more polished young arms coming into the league, with strong command and the ability to limit hard contact. That profile plays well against a Rangers lineup that can be aggressive early in counts.

On the other side, Kumar Rocker has the bigger name and flashier stuff, but he’s still developing consistency at the major league level. When his command wavers, he can give up big innings—especially against lineups that don’t chase much.

Cincinnati also brings sneaky offensive upside. This is a lineup that can create runs with speed and pressure, and at plus money, that’s exactly the type of profile you want to back.

Betting Pick: Reds +127

MLB Best Bet: Royals +104 vs. Brewers

Pitching Matchup: Brandon Sproat vs. Seth Lugo

This is a strong home underdog spot.

Seth Lugo is a reliable veteran, but he’s not overpowering, and that opens the door for contact-heavy teams to stay competitive. Kansas City thrives in that exact style—they put the ball in play, force defensive mistakes, and manufacture runs.

Brandon Sproat is the wild card here. Like many young arms early in the season, there’s volatility—but also upside that the market hasn’t fully priced in yet.

At home, with plus money, and a lineup that can grind out at-bats, the Royals are in a great position to pull this one out.

Betting Pick: Royals +104

MLB Best Bet: Mets -104 at Giants

Pitching Matchup: Clay Holmes vs. Landen Roupp

This is a near pick’em, but the edge leans toward New York.

Clay Holmes transitioning into a starting role brings intrigue, but his arsenal—especially his heavy sinker—can generate weak contact and keep hitters off balance. Against a Giants lineup that can struggle with consistency, that’s a strong matchup.

Landen Roupp is still largely unproven at this level, and that lack of experience becomes a factor against a disciplined Mets lineup that can work counts and capitalize on mistakes.

The Mets also carry the more reliable offensive profile in this matchup, giving them a slight but important edge.

Betting Pick: Mets -104

Saturday MLB Best Bets April 4