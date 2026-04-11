Saturday MLB Best Bets April 11: Can the Giants win 4 straight?

Saturday’s MLB slate presents some intriguing value opportunities in a couple of interleague games. As usual, the starting pitchers will play outsized roles in which teams are going to win outright on Saturday.

For odds on the games listed here and the rest of the MLB slate, you can check out our MLB odds page. If you’d like to know which side the public is backing, head on over to our MLB public betting chart page.

I’ll make picks for 3 games below. Read on for our Saturday MLB Best Bets April 11 article.

MLB Best Bets: Twins -109 at Blue Jays

Pitching Matchup: Joe Ryan (MIN) vs. Eric Lauer (TOR)

The Minnesota Twins are well-positioned to win outright against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Minnesota boasts a 6-3 straight-up record in their last 9 games overall.

The Twins also hold a solid 6-5 straight-up record when playing on no rest this season. Furthermore, Joe Ryan takes the mound as the Twins’ starting pitcher on Saturday.

He was terrific last year, recording a 3.42 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and a 10.2 K/9 in 30 starts. Ryan should have a solid outing on Saturday, and these statistical trends point towards the Twins securing the outright victory.

Betting Pick: Minnesota Twins -109

MLB Best Bets: Guardians -101 at Braves

Pitching Matchup: Parker Messick (CLE) vs. Martin Perez (ATL)

The Cleveland Guardians are primed to win outright as money-line road underdogs against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Cleveland carries strong momentum, boasting a 5-3 straight-up record in their last 8 games overall.

The Guardians have also demonstrated impressive resilience, holding a 5-4 straight-up mark when playing on no rest and a flawless 5-0 straight-up record after a loss this season.

Furthermore, Parker Messick takes the mound for the Guardians. He brings excellent command to the game, sporting a 1-0 record, a 0.82 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP in his 2 starts this season. Messick should pitch well enough for Cleveland to win.

Betting Pick: Cleveland Guardians -101

MLB Best Bets: Giants -120 at Orioles

Pitching Matchup: Logan Webb (SF) vs. Chris Bassitt (BAL)

The San Francisco Giants are primed to win outright as money-line road favorites against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The Giants enter Saturday’s contest riding a strong 3-game winning streak.

San Francisco also holds a 3-2 straight-up record after a win and a 3-1 straight-up mark as the visiting team this year. Furthermore, Logan Webb takes the mound as the starting pitcher for the Giants.

Webb boasts incredible consistency, bringing a track record of 4 straight seasons with 32 or more starts, an ERA under 3.50, and a WHIP under 1.25. He should shut down the O’s, and the Giants should win outright on Saturday night.

Betting Pick: San Francisco Giants -120

Saturday MLB Best Bets April 11