Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Phillies vs. Mets series begins on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Cristopher Sanchez set to oppose Sean Manaea in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet tonight at Citi Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Philadelphia Phillies (-124) at 902 New York Mets (+106); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Phillies vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stott collects a double, two steals

Bryson Stott went 2-for-2 with a double, two steals, and three walks in a loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Neither of Stott’s hits were hit particularly hard, but he didn’t record a single out in five trips to the plate so nobody is mad about that. He’s been consistently hitting fifth in the order and is now batting .270/.370/.436 on the season with 10 steals. He’s been very useful to fantasy managers.

Nimmo plays hero on Sunday night

Brandon Nimmo played the role of hero on Sunday night in New York, crushing a walk-off two-run homer off of A.J. Minter to deliver a 4-3 victory over the Braves. The Mets entered the final frame trailing 3-2, but things got interesting after Jeff McNeil started it off with a bunt single. He was then sacrificed to second base by Tomas Nido. McNeil got an unbelievable jump on a 2-1 offering to Nimmo and looked to have third base stolen, but Nimmo fouled the pitch off and showed clear frustration with himself over the situation. Not to worry though, as two pitches later he pulverized a cutter from Minter for a 396-foot (103.7 mph EV) walk-off blast. Not bad for his only at-bat in the contest. On the season, he’s now hitting .234/.379/.431 with six long balls and 27 RBI.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Philadelphia’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 12 games at home

Phillies vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 20-5 in their last 25 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 road games and are 17-5 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the Mets are 2-6 in their last eight games against the Phillies and have dropped seven out of their last nine games when listed as the underdog.

Phillies vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -124