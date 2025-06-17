Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will yet another over cash?

​National League West rivals will clash in L.A. for a second consecutive night, where the Dodgers will host the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. With Los Angeles sitting as a large moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -209 moneyline favorites to knock off the Padres, who are +189 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Like Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of the bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Team Form & Context

Los Angeles Dodgers (44–29, leading NL West by 2 games)

Riding a three-game home winning streak, including two wins over San Diego.

Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers pitching debut last night, throwing an inning of one-run ball. He also drove in two runs to help the Dodgers beat the Padres, 6-3.

Offensively elite: leading lineup in MLB, top-3 in OPS, batting average, slugging.

San Diego Padres (39–32, third in NL West)

Struggling: won only 2 of last 6 games, though one victory came in previous Dodgers series.

Starting Randy Vasquez (3–4, 3.57 ERA) will face Dodgers’ potent offense — Padres have had trouble winning on the road (18–20).

Padres lineup features Tatís Jr., Arráez, Machado—all reliable bats, but lacking consistency lately.

Matchup Insights

Ohtani’s return: Even one inning should energize the Dodgers bullpen and fans—momentum boost.

Padres road woes: Struggling away from home and against elite offenses makes scoring tough.

Dodgers high-powered bats: Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, Hernández form one of baseball’s most dangerous lineups.

Bullpen control: Dodgers have patched multiple injured arms via a piggyback approach; Padres’ relievers shaky.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

As of this writing, the Dodgers haven’t announced a starter for tonight’s game. That said, the over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. It has also cashed in three out of the last four meetings. With the starting pitching matchup yet to be announced for tonight, I think it’s a safe bet to take the over and let these two teams smash.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5