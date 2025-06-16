Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will L.A. win Ohtani’s pitching return?

​National League West rivals clash in L.A. on Monday night when the Dodgers host the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. With Dylan Cease set to oppose Shohei Ohtani in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Padres vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 16, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Padres vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Padres, who are +130 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Padres vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Key Storyline: Ohtani’s Pitching Return

Shohei Ohtani will make his Dodgers pitching debut tonight—the first since August 23, 2023—coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Expect a limited “opener” stint—likely 1–2 innings—before the bullpen takes over.

He’s been electric at the plate with a .297 average, 25 homers, 41 RBIs, and leading the NL in OPS.

Starting Pitchers

Padres – Dylan Cease (2–5, 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP)

96 Ks over 75 IP, middle-of-pack performance; Padres thrive when pitchers limit homers.

Dodgers – Shohei Ohtani (0–0, minor-league rehab)

No official MLB stats yet with Dodgers, but career 3.01 ERA, 608 K over 481.2 IP.

Likely limited workload—wild card in game’s early strategy.

Recent Form & Matchups

Padres:

Riding the momentum from Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 4-hit game in Sunday’s 8–2 win.

Excel when HRs are scarce: 20–6 record when not allowing one .

Dodgers:

Strong home record (25–12), top MLB OBP at .340.

Recently took two of three from Padres in San Diego, winning 5–2 on June 11.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a strategic, early-inning chess match. Ohtani’s mound presence may disrupt Cease’s rhythm, but his short stint could put pressure on the bullpen.

Game flow: Ohtani holds form for a clean 1–2 innings. Dodgers scratch across a couple runs early. Padres respond late (Tatis involved), but a mid-game surge from Dodgers seals it. Give me the over.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9