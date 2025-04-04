Padres vs. Cubs Prediction: Can Cubs hand Padres their 1st loss?

The San Diego Padres head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 2:20 PM ET on Friday afternoon. The game is on Padres.TV. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Can the Cubs win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Padres vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Randy Vasquez (SD) vs. Shota Imanaga (CHC)

The San Diego Padres are 7-0 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 6-1 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs are 5-4 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 5-4 ATS this season.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 San Diego Padres (+140) at 902 Chicago Cubs (-165); o/u 6.5

2:20 PM ET, Friday, April 4, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Padres.TV

Padres vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Cubs money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres first baseman Luis Arraez had a big day at the plate in his team’s 5-2 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. In that game, the three-time batting champion went 2 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a stolen base. For the season, Arraez is hitting .148 with 1 home run, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base. The San Felipe, Venezuela native hit .333 during day games last season. That fact makes Arraez worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki drove in half of his team’s runs in their 10-2 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the Tokyo, Japan native went 3 for 5 with 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. Suzuki is hitting .275 with 4 homers, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of .958 this season. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter batted .286 against right-handed pitching last season. That stat means Suzuki is worth considering in DFS against Padres righty starter Randy Vasquez on Friday.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

San Diego is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against Chicago.

San Diego is 28-21 straight up as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Chicago is 40-47 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Chicago is 58-64 in National League games since the beginning of last season.

Padres vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

The Padres still haven’t lost a game yet this season. They are 7-0 straight up on the campaign. San Diego has won five of their seven games by multiple runs, and they’ve scored at least 4 runs in 6 of their 7 games this year.

Additionally, the Padres’ starter might be primed for a nice outing. San Diego right-handed starting pitcher Randy Vasquez had an ERA of 2.08 against the Cubs last season. What’s more current Cubs players are only hitting .176 with a .353 OPS in 17 career at-bats against Vasquez. The Padres will lose their first game eventually, but I don’t think it happens on Friday afternoon. The pick is San Diego +140 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Padres vs. Cubs MLB Betting Prediction: SAN DIEGO PADRES +140