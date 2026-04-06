Monday MLB Best Bets April 6: Will Phillies bounce back vs. Giants?

Monday’s MLB slate is all about pitching upside vs. name value, and this card gives us a strong mix of both. With one short road favorite, one fading veteran arm, and one rising young ace, there’s clear betting value if you focus on current form over reputation.

Let’s break it down.

MLB Best Bet: Cardinals -110 at Nationals

Pitching Matchup: Andre Pallante vs. Zach Littell

This is a spot where the line is essentially asking you to pick a side—and the edge leans toward St. Louis.

Andre Pallante doesn’t overpower hitters, but he’s effective at inducing weak contact and keeping the ball on the ground. Against a Nationals lineup that lacks consistent power, that’s a strong recipe for success.

Zach Littell, on the other hand, has had success in stretches but can be vulnerable when facing lineups that stay patient and force him into deeper counts. That’s where the Cardinals can capitalize.

St. Louis brings the more balanced offense into this matchup, and in a near pick’em price range, that’s enough to justify backing the road team.

Betting Pick: Cardinals -110

MLB Best Bet: Dodgers -137 at Blue Jays

Pitching Matchup: Justin Wrobleski vs. Max Scherzer

At first glance, this matchup looks like a spot to trust the veteran presence of Max Scherzer—but this is where perception and reality can diverge.

Scherzer is still a big name, but at this stage, he’s more susceptible to hard contact and shorter outings, especially against elite lineups.

And that’s exactly what he’s facing.

The Los Angeles Dodgers bring one of the deepest and most dangerous lineups in baseball, capable of exploiting even small mistakes. If Scherzer isn’t sharp early, this game can tilt quickly.

Justin Wrobleski may not have the same name recognition, but he represents the kind of young arm that can provide solid innings while the offense does the heavy lifting.

This line is more about the Dodgers’ offensive edge than the pitching matchup—and that’s the right angle to trust.

Betting Pick: Dodgers -137

MLB Best Bet: Phillies -114 at Giants

Pitching Matchup: Andrew Painter vs. Adrian Houser

This is one of the most intriguing pitching matchups of the night—and a great opportunity to back upside.

Andrew Painter is exactly the type of young arm you want to get behind early. He has frontline potential, with the ability to miss bats and control the pace of a game. When he’s on, he can dominate.

Adrian Houser is more of a contact-oriented pitcher, which can work—but it also leaves less margin for error, especially against a lineup with power like Philadelphia.

The Phillies bring more offensive firepower into this matchup, and if Painter delivers anywhere near his ceiling, that edge becomes even more significant.

At this price, backing the higher-upside arm and stronger lineup is the right move.

Betting Pick: Phillies -114

Monday MLB Best Bets April 6