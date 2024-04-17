Maple Leafs vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Maple Leafs vs. Lightning matchup will be one of the featured games on TNT this Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. With Tampa Bay listed as slight home favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet tonight at Amalie Arena?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 Toronto Maple Leafs (+114) at 018 Tampa Bay Lightning (-137); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

TV: TNT

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Public Bettors Backing Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Lightning’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Woll busy in loss to Panthers

Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 41 shots in Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Panthers. After blanking the Panthers in the opening frame, Woll was tagged for four goals on a staggering 29 shots in the second period. That led to an eventual 5-2 defeat. The 25-year-old Woll was decent down the stretch. He’s 2-2-0 with a .900 save percentage in his last four starts. With Ilya Samsonov likely to start Wednesday in Tampa Bay, Woll will finish the year 12-11-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Tomkins first goalie off ice Wednesday

Matt Tomkins was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, indicating he’ll be between the home pipes versus Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN reports. Tomkins will make just his sixth start in an NHL crease, having gone 2-2-1 with a 3.19 GAA in his previous five contests. The decision to start Tomkins certainly makes sense considering the Bolts can’t change their position in the playoff standings. Starter Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the night off in order to prepare while Tomkins likely makes his final appearance in the crease this season.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games when playing at home against Toronto

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tampa Bay’s last 11 games played on a Wednesday

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

Take Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus the Lightning, are 10-4 in their last 14 road games and are a perfect 5-0 in their last five trips to Tampa, FL. On the other side, the Lightning are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 1-4 in their last five conference games and have dropped five out of their last seven games when listed as a favorite.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Prediction: TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS +114