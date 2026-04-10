Friday MLB Best Bets April 10: Can Arizona win outright as underdogs?

Friday’s MLB slate presents some interesting betting opportunities with some smaller favorites and an intriguing underdog play. Pitching takes center stage as a few lesser-known starters look to build on strong early-season performances. I’ll make 3 picks below. Read on for our Friday MLB Best Bets April 10 article.

MLB Best Bets: Diamondbacks +155 at Phillies

Pitching Matchup: Michael Soroka (ARI) vs. Jesus Luzardo (PHI)

The Arizona Diamondbacks offer excellent line value to win outright as money line underdogs against the Phillies on Friday night. You can view the odds from this game and the rest of the MLB slate at our MLB odds page.

Uncovering high-EV opportunities with live underdogs can be a highly profitable strategy, and Arizona fits the mold perfectly. To that end, the Diamondbacks carry strong momentum into Citizens Bank Park, having won 4 of their last 5 games and 7 out of their last 10.

Most importantly, they hold an undervalued edge on the mound: Arizona pitcher Michael Soroka has been great this year and is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 2 starts. Expect Arizona, who is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 against Philadelphia, to pull the outright upset.

Betting Pick: Diamondbacks +155

MLB Best Bets: Orioles -125 vs. Giants

Pitching Matchup: Shane Baz (BAL) vs. Landen Roupp (SF)

The public is all over the Orioles in this matchup. As of this writing, 65% of the public bets are on the Baltimore money line. You can stay up to date with all the relevant public betting data by visiting our MLB public betting chart page.

Baltimore is primed to win outright as money-line home favorites against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. To wit, the Orioles enter the series with significant momentum, having won their last 3 games outright.

The Orioles’ pitching staff has been integral to their success, allowing just 8 home runs this season (the 6th-fewest in the league). On the mound Friday for the O’s will be Shane Baz. He has been solid this year, pitching to a 3.27 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in his 2 2026 starts. Baltimore is well-positioned for a victory due to a Giants offense that ranks 27th in scoring this season. The O’s are the pick.

Betting Pick: Orioles -125

MLB Best Bets: Braves -136 vs. Guardians

Pitching Matchup: Bryce Elder (ATL) vs. Slade Cecconi (CLE)

Playing as money-line home favorites on Friday, the Atlanta Braves look poised to defeat the Cleveland Guardians outright. Atlanta has been highly reliable at Truist Park, posting a 4-2 straight-up record as the home team this season.

Furthermore, they also consistently dominate this matchup, going an impressive 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Perhaps most importantly, Braves starter Bryce Elder is off to a tremendous start this year. He’s posted a 0.85 WHIP, a 6.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and he has yet to give up an earned run this season in 13 innings of work. Atlanta is the pick.

Betting Pick: Braves -136

Friday MLB Best Bets April 10