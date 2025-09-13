Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction: Can the Giants win as home dogs?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 9:05 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on MLB.TV, and it’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Giants betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (LAD) vs. Logan Webb (SF)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 82-65 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 63-84 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 75-72 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 67-80 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Los Angeles Dodgers (-125) at 908 San Francisco Giants (+104); o/u 7.5

9:05 PM ET, Saturday, September 13, 2025

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: MLB.TV

Dodgers vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto drove in the team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Giants on Friday night. In that game, the 2017 All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Conforto is hitting .193 with 11 homers, 30 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .628 across 384 at-bats. Michael Conforto is batting .256 with an OPS of .775 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing low-cost DFS option on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants catcher Patrick Bailey had the big hit in his team’s 5-1 extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner went 1 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. Bailey’s lone hit was a walk-off grand slam. The Giants backstop is hitting .220 with 6 homers, 50 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .601 across 369 at-bats this year. Bailey is batting .318 with an OPS of 1.060 over his last 7 games. That fact makes the 26-year-old switch-hitter worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Saturday.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 32-39 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 27-30 straight up as a road favorite this season.

San Francisco is 38-35 straight up as the home team this season.

San Francisco is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Dodgers vs. Giants Betting Prediction

I like San Francisco to win this game outright on Saturday night. A few numbers will make the case. First, the Giants are 51-48 straight up in National League games and 40-34 straight up after a win this year. Second, San Francisco is 17-13 straight up in starting pitcher Logan Webb’s 30 starts this season. And finally, San Francisco is 159-142 straight up in division games since the start of the 2021 season. The pick is the Giants +104 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS +104