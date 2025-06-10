Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction: Will Philly take Game 2 vs. Chicago?

​The Phillies continue their homestand Tuesday night, hosting the Cubs in Game 2 of the series. With the NL Wild Card picture slowly beginning to form, every game carries added weight. Philadelphia has been one of MLB’s most consistent clubs this season, while the Cubs are clinging to postseason relevance despite battling inconsistency. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, both of these teams are listed at -104 on the moneyline, respectively. As for the betting total, the number sits at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Colin Rea (CHC, RHP)

Rea has filled in admirably for a Cubs rotation hit by injuries, but he profiles more as a back-end innings-eater. He leans on a sinker-cutter mix to induce weak contact and will need to be precise against a potent Phillies lineup. Rea struggles to miss bats and gives up his fair share of hard contact, which could be trouble at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park.

Mick Abel (PHI, RHP)

The Phillies’ No. 2 pitching prospect has been called up in the wake of injuries and innings management, and this will be just his second MLB start. Armed with a mid-to-upper-90s fastball and a sharp breaking ball, Abel has swing-and-miss stuff, but control issues have plagued him in the minors. Expect some nerves and pitch count management, but his upside is significant.

Key Players to Watch

Cubs:

Seiya Suzuki is heating up and could be pivotal against Abel’s fastball-heavy approach.

Christopher Morel provides pop but is prone to strikeouts — something Abel may exploit.

Dansby Swanson is steady defensively but needs to get going with the bat.

Phillies:

Bryce Harper remains the engine of the offense and crushes righties.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh have both been hot at home.

Kyle Schwarber, facing his former team, always has home-run potential at this park.

Bullpen/Intangibles

The Phillies’ bullpen has been more reliable of late, while the Cubs’ relievers have been erratic in high-leverage spots. With the Cubs on the road and facing a debuting but electric arm in Abel, the Phillies should have a slight edge if Abel gives them even four decent innings.

Cubs vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Mick Abel delivers 4–5 solid innings with 6+ strikeouts, and the Phillies’ bullpen holds strong. Colin Rea allows early damage — possibly a Schwarber or Harper home run — and the Cubs can’t quite catch up. Give me Philly.

Cubs vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -104