Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

​A pair of National League contenders clash in Philadelphia on Monday night when the Phillies host the Cubs at 6:45 p.m. ET. With Zach Wheeler set to oppose Matthew Boyd in the starting pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for this Cubs vs. Phillies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

6:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 9, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Phillies are -130 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cubs, who are +110 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Philly

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of the bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Head-to-Head & Recent Form

In their first three meetings in April, the Phillies claimed the series 2–1 (scores: 10–4, 3–1)

However, the Phillies have been struggling of late, losing 9 of their last 10; Cubs are 6–4 in their last 10.

Pitching Matchup

Pitcher Stats Notes

Matthew Boyd (CHC) 5–3, 3.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 K Coming off a strong stretch with five consecutive outings of ≤3 ER

Zack Wheeler (PHI) 6–2, 2.96 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 94 K Dominant strikeout rate (32.1%), elite metrics, and 9 of 12 starts with ≤2 ER

Takeaway:

Wheeler holds a slight edge thanks to higher strikeout upside and home-field advantage, but Boyd has been reliable. Expect a tight pitchers’ duel.

Offense & Bullpen Edge

Philly offense: Without Bryce Harper (on IL), scoring has dipped—they averaged only eight runs total in their past five and four games with one or fewer runs.

Cubs offense: Leads MLB in runs scored, though was shut out recently (4–0 loss to Washington).

Bullpen: Cubs bullpen is red hot (ERA near 0.40 in mid‑May stretch) . Phillies’ relief core is shaky post-Alvarado suspension, ranking bottom‑10 in key metrics.

Cubs vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a tightly contested, low-scoring game—likely decided by bullpen and defensive execution. Both clubs’ pitching is a strength and given Phillies’ offensive slump, the under is the smart bet. Considering Philly’s offensive woes of late, there’s value in Chicago on the moneyline. But the under is my best bet.

Cubs vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5