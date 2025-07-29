Cubs vs. Brewers MLB Prediction:

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers meet in a pivotal NL Central showdown, each holding a 62‑43 record—the best in the National League and tied atop the division. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET / 6:40 p.m. CT, with coverage on FDSWI and Marquee Sports Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cubs vs. Brewers matchup?

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 29, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cubs vs. Brewers Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -116 moneyline favorites to beat the Cubs, who are +105 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Cubs.

Game Preview

On the bump for the Cubs is Colin Rea, who enters with an 8‑4 record and 4.06 ERA over 102 innings, including a solid 3.63 ERA in nine road games (4‑1 record). Rea has shown recent steadiness, producing quality starts in four of his last five appearances.

Opposing him is the Brewers’ rising star Quinn Priester, at just 24 years old but already boasting an impressive 9‑2 mark, 3.28 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts over 101⅔ innings. He’s riding an eight‑game win streak and the Brewers have won each of the last ten games in which he’s appeared. Priester also had a dominant one‑hit shutout, striking out 11 in seven innings recently.

Matchup Outlook

This is a true pitchers’ duel. Rea offers a veteran mix of secondary pitches and steady command, while Priester brings youthful upside, swing‑and‑miss stuff, and better recent momentum. Priester is especially strong at home—his ERA drops to 3.02 at home, with a WHIP just over 1.00.

The Brewers have emerged offensively behind turnaround contributions from Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and hot-hitting newcomer Andrew Vaughn (slashing .324/.409/.649 over his first 12 games). The Cubs counter with consistent production from Andrew Vaughn, plus the steadiness of their rotation through Boyd and Imanaga heading into this stretch. With both clubs tied for first, the stakes are high.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

Given Priester’s home dominance and recent win streak, the edge goes to Milwaukee in a low-scoring tilt. Rea remains capable of keeping the Cubs in the mix if they get timely offense, but Priester’s form and the home crowd push the Brewers just ahead.

Cubs vs. Brewers MLB PREDICTION: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -116