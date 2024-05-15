Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cubs vs. Braves series concludes on Wednesday night and Chicago is still looking for its first run in the three-game set. What’s the best bet tonight when these teams wrap things up at 7:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Chicago Cubs (+154) at 910 Atlanta Braves (-184); o/u 8.5

7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Cubs vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hoerner scratched Tuesday due to hamstring injury

Nico Hoerner was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup due to left hamstring tightness. It sounds like a precautionary measure since Hoerner was in Chicago’s original lineup, but it’s a situation fantasy managers should keep a close eye on moving forward. The 27-year-old middle infielder should be considered day-to-day for now.

Olson hits three-run homer in win

Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Olson took a fourth-inning pitch from Jameson Taillon and clobbered it 432 feet at 108.2 mph off the bat. He also had a 105.2 mph double in his first at-bat of the game. It hasn’t been the best start to the season for the slugger, but he’s still barreling the ball an impressive amount pulling the ball more than ever, and swinging and missing only a little bit more than normal. His zone contact is the highest it’s been since 2021, so both the power and batting average should be coming shortly.

Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Atlanta

Braves are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Cubs are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

Cubs vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is now 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against National League opponents and has cashed in four out of Chicago’s last five games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 19-2 in the Braves’ last 21 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 home games and is 10-1 in their last 11 contests against National League opponents.

Cubs vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5