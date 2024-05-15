Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cubs vs. Braves

    The Cubs vs. Braves series concludes on Wednesday night and Chicago is still looking for its first run in the three-game set. What’s the best bet tonight when these teams wrap things up at 7:20 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Chicago Cubs (+154) at 910 Atlanta Braves (-184); o/u 8.5

    7:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

    Cubs vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Hoerner scratched Tuesday due to hamstring injury

    Nico Hoerner was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup due to left hamstring tightness. It sounds like a precautionary measure since Hoerner was in Chicago’s original lineup, but it’s a situation fantasy managers should keep a close eye on moving forward. The 27-year-old middle infielder should be considered day-to-day for now.

    Olson hits three-run homer in win

    Matt Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Olson took a fourth-inning pitch from Jameson Taillon and clobbered it 432 feet at 108.2 mph off the bat. He also had a 105.2 mph double in his first at-bat of the game. It hasn’t been the best start to the season for the slugger, but he’s still barreling the ball an impressive amount pulling the ball more than ever, and swinging and missing only a little bit more than normal. His zone contact is the highest it’s been since 2021, so both the power and batting average should be coming shortly.

    Cubs are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Atlanta

    Braves are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Cubs are 2-13 SU in their last 15 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

    Braves are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is now 8-3 in the Cubs’ last 11 games against National League opponents and has cashed in four out of Chicago’s last five games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the under is 19-2 in the Braves’ last 21 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 home games and is 10-1 in their last 11 contests against National League opponents.

    Cubs vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com