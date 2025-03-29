Braves vs. Padres Prediction: Will Atlanta earn their first win?

The Atlanta Braves remain in San Diego to face the Padres at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on FOX. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Padres betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) vs. Randy Vasquez (SD)

The Atlanta Braves are 0-2 straight up this year. Atlanta is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 1-1 ATS this season.

The San Diego Padres are 2-0 straight up this year. San Diego is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Padres are 1-1 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Padres Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Atlanta Braves (-140) at 908 San Diego Padres (+120); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

TV: FOX

Braves vs. Padres Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached base twice in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Padres on Friday night. In that game, the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a single, 2 RBIs, and a walk. Ozuna is batting .333 with 2 RBIs and an OPS of .889 this season. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .308 against current Padres pitchers in his career, making Ozuna worth a look in most DFS formats.

San Diego Padres DFS Spin

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth had a big day at the dish in his team’s 4-3 win over the Braves on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 31-year-old went 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. Cronenworth is hitting .286 with 1 homer, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.089 this season. The left-handed hitter from Saint Clair, MI, is 1 for 3 with a double against Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach in his career. That fact makes Jake Cronenworth worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 42-33 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Atlanta is 61-53 straight up in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

The over is 87-78-6 in San Diego’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 47-35-4 in San Diego’s home games since the beginning of last season.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Prediction

Several numbers point toward the Braves winning this game. Since the start of last season, Atlanta is 75-60 straight up as a favorite and 78-72 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest. What’s more, the Braves are 72-66 straight up when playing on no rest and 89-77 straight up overall since the beginning of last season.

Spencer Schwellenbach will start this game for Atlanta, and he seems poised for a breakout year in 2025 after posting solid numbers last year. Schwellenbach went 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 21 starts last season. I think the Braves will get the monkey off their back and win their first game of 2025 on Saturday. The pick is Atlanta -140 over San Diego at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Padres MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -140