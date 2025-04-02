Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Dodgers win 8 straight?

The Atlanta Braves remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 8:38 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Braves vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Bryce Elder (ATL) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

The Atlanta Braves are 0-6 straight up this year. They are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 1-5 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 7-0 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 6-1 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Atlanta Braves (+197) at 906 Los Angeles Dodgers (-242); o/u 8.5

8:38 PM ET, Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna reached base 3 times and scored the team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday night. In that game, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 2 with a single, 2 walks, and a run scored. Ozuna is batting .214 with 0 homers, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of .756 this season. Marcell Ozuna is 2 for 6 with a home run, an RBI, and 2 walks against Dodgers lefty starter Blake Snell in his career. That fact means Ozuna could have some DFS value on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts provided the team’s margin of victory in their 3-1 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Betts went 1 for 3 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. Mookie Betts is hitting .375 with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.382 this season. The former AL MVP has a career OPS of 1.159 against Braves starter Bryce Elder, making Betts an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Atlanta is 43-46 straight up as the road team since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 70-44 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 63-30 straight up as the home team since the beginning of last season.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are 7-0 straight up this season, which is the best record in baseball. Los Angeles has the second-best run differential (+21) this year. The 6-0 San Diego Padres have the best run differential in baseball at +22. Six of the Dodgers’ 7 wins this season have come by multiple runs, and L.A. has scored at least 4 runs in every game but one this season. Before the year, many were wondering whether Los Angeles could challenge the MLB record for most wins in a season (116). Through a week’s worth of games, the Dodgers appear to be on track to challenge the record set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners. I know the odds aren’t great, but I can’t go against L.A. here. The pick is the Dodgers -242 on the money line over the Braves at Bovada.lv.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -242