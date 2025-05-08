BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
PGA Tour Truist Championship Prediction: Top Favorites, Sleepers & Longshots

byAnthony Rome
May 7, 2025
Due to potential inclement weather on Thursday and Friday, the starting times for Rounds 1 and 2 at the PGA Tour Truist Championship will begin 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. What are the top favorites, sleepers and longshots for this weekend?

Top Favorites

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Preview: Rory is the clear favorite, as usual. He’s been in strong form, showing consistency in strokes gained off the tee and approach—both crucial for this type of course setup.

Prediction: Likely top 5, and a win wouldn’t be surprising. However, with odds this short, there’s limited betting value unless you’re parlaying or picking a top finish.

Collin Morikawa (+1400) & Ludvig Åberg (+1400)

Morikawa: Gained momentum with sharp iron play recently. If the putter gets hot, he can absolutely win.

Åberg: The Swede is surging with solid ball-striking and confidence. Strong upside.

Prediction: Morikawa is the safer play for top 10; Åberg is your higher-risk/higher-reward winner pick.

Justin Thomas (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600)

JT: Trending better in form, especially around the greens.

Xander: Consistent top-10 machine, but still struggles to close.

Prediction: Xander is safer for top 10/20 bets, JT is a sneaky win candidate if he gets dialed in early.

Mid-Tier Contenders (Value Plays)

Viktor Hovland (+2500)

Quiet season so far, but at this price, it’s a buy-low opportunity for an elite ball-striker.

Prediction: High ceiling if short game holds up. Strong top-10 bet.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500) & Jordan Spieth (+2500)

Fleetwood: Reliable but rarely wins on U.S. soil.

Spieth: Form is volatile, but if he clicks, he’s a Sunday threat.

Prediction: Spieth has more upside; Fleetwood safer for top 20.

Russell Henley (+2800) & Corey Conners (+3000)

Excellent tee-to-green players; course could favor their styles.

Prediction: Top 10 is realistic for both, particularly Henley on a shorter setup.

Sleepers & Dark Horses

Daniel Berger (+3500)

Returning from injury but showing signs of his old form.

Prediction: Solid top-20 dart throw with upside.

Sungjae Im (+4500) & Keegan Bradley (+5000)

Im: Underperforming in 2025, but this price reflects value.

Bradley: Course fit and experience make him a strong top-10 play.

Prediction: Keegan > Sungjae here.

Aaron Rai (+5500) & Robert MacIntyre (+5500)

Rai: Solid ball-striker, could contend if he gets the putter working.

MacIntyre: Tough competitor; not a bad long shot.

Prediction: Rai top-20; MacIntyre worth a flier.

Best Longshot Bets

Sahith Theegala (+10000)

Too much talent to be this low. Boom-or-bust but capable of winning.

Prediction: Top 10 sleeper pick.

Tony Finau (+8000)

Odds this long are rare for him. Poor recent form, but talent can’t be ignored.

Prediction: High risk, high reward.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+10000)

Another surprise longshot. If healthy, he can contend.

Prediction: Value in a top-20 bet.

Predicted Winner & Top 5

Winner Prediction: Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Top 5 Finish Picks:

Rory McIlroy

Xander Schauffele

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Sahith Theegala (dark horse)

All odds courtesy of Bovada.lv

