2025 Valspar Championship Betting Odds, Where to Watch

This week the PGA Tour returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida for the 2025 Valspar Championship. With 2024 winner Paul Malnati not entered this week to defend his title, Tommy Fleetwood is the odds on favorite to win this weekends event at +1100.

Other notable favorites include Xander Schauffele +1800, Justin Thomas +1800 and Will Zalatoris +3500.

The action kicks off this Thursday, March 20th 2025, read on for all you need to know about the 2025 Valspar Championship including TV coverage, Betting Odds and the weekend weather forecast.

2025 Valspar Championship Event Details

Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor Florida

Par 71 7,352 yards

Defending Champ: Paul Malnati

March 20-23, 2025

Purse $8,700,000

First tee times Thursday 3/20 at 7:35am

2025 Valspar Championship Weather Forecast

Thursday 3/20 75/51 Afternoon showers possible

Friday 3/21 63/49 Sunny

Saturday 3/22 69/52 Sunny

Sunday 3/23 78/62 Partly Cloudy

Where to Watch The Valspar Championship

ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC, PeacockMain Coverage TV (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, March 20: 2-6 p.m. Golf Channel

Friday, March 21: 2-6 p.m. Golf Channel

Saturday, March 22: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel and from 3-6 p.m. NBC

Sunday, March 23: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel and from 3-6 p.m. NBC

2025 Valspar Championship Betting Odds



Tommy Fleetwood +1100

Sepp Straka +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Corey Conners +2500

Sam Burns +2500

Shane Lowry +2500

Michael Kim +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Will Zalatoris +3500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Jake Knapp +5000

Joe Highsmith +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Keith Mitchell +5000

Lucas Glover +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Jacob Bridgeman +5500

Betting odds provided by Bovada.lv. Click here for the most up to date odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship. Always bet responsibly.