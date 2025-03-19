2025 Valspar Championship Betting Odds, Where to Watch

This week the PGA Tour returns to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida for the 2025 Valspar Championship. With 2024 winner Paul Malnati not entered this week to defend his title, Tommy Fleetwood is the odds on favorite to win this weekends event at +1100.
Other notable favorites include Xander Schauffele +1800, Justin Thomas +1800 and Will Zalatoris +3500.
The action kicks off this Thursday, March 20th 2025, read on for all you need to know about the 2025 Valspar Championship including TV coverage, Betting Odds and the weekend weather forecast.
2025 Valspar Championship Event Details
Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor Florida
Par 71 7,352 yards
Defending Champ: Paul Malnati
March 20-23, 2025
Purse $8,700,000
First tee times Thursday 3/20 at 7:35am
2025 Valspar Championship Weather Forecast
Thursday 3/20 75/51 Afternoon showers possible
Friday 3/21 63/49 Sunny
Saturday 3/22 69/52 Sunny
Sunday 3/23 78/62 Partly Cloudy
Where to Watch The Valspar Championship
ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC, PeacockMain Coverage TV (All Times Eastern)
Thursday, March 20: 2-6 p.m. Golf Channel
Friday, March 21: 2-6 p.m. Golf Channel
Saturday, March 22: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel and from 3-6 p.m. NBC
Sunday, March 23: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel and from 3-6 p.m. NBC
2025 Valspar Championship Betting Odds
Tommy Fleetwood +1100
Sepp Straka +1600
Justin Thomas +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Corey Conners +2500
Sam Burns +2500
Shane Lowry +2500
Michael Kim +3000
Tom Kim +3000
Will Zalatoris +3500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Jake Knapp +5000
Joe Highsmith +5000
Jordan Spieth +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
Lucas Glover +5000
Luke Clanton +5000
Stephan Jaeger +5000
Taylor Moore +5000
Adam Scott +5500
Jacob Bridgeman +5500
Betting odds provided by Bovada.lv. Click here for the most up to date odds for the 2025 Valspar Championship. Always bet responsibly.