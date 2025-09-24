2025 Ryder Cup Odds & Picks: Best Bets at Bethpage Black

Looking for the best 2025 Ryder Cup odds at Bethpage Black? Our expert betting preview breaks down USA vs. Europe prices, correct-score ladders, and session props with a course-fit lens for Bethpage’s demanding setup. Lines can move quickly during Ryder Cup week, so always verify before you wager.

Event: Sept 26–28, 2025 • Venue: Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, NY • Captains: Keegan Bradley (USA), Luke Donald (Europe)

TV/Streaming: Coverage across NBC/USA with streaming on Peacock; first tee shots Friday, Sept. 26. (Opening ceremony was moved up to Wednesday due to weather.)

Market Snapshot

To Lift the Trophy

USA −145 to −140

Europe +150 to +170

Tie +1200 (14–14)

Correct Score (selected)

USA 15–13 +1100

USA 15.5–12.5 +1100

USA 16–12 +1200

Europe 14.5–13.5 +1200

Popular Props (examples)

Day-by-day leader combos (USA/USA/USA +320; Europe/Europe/Europe +500, etc.)

Session markets (Foursomes winner: USA Even , Europe +130, Tie +475)

, Europe +130, Tie +475) Top Points Scorer markets (overall & by subgroup)

Note: Prices update frequently; confirm current numbers before placing any wagers.

Course & Format Angles That Matter

Bethpage Black is a long, punishing, driver-first test that rewards tee-to-green power and accuracy—ideal for pairing elite ball-strikers and keeping them in position during foursomes. Expect a raucous New York home crowd that historically boosts the host side.

Format weighting: There are 16 team points (8 foursomes + 8 fourballs) and 12 singles on Sunday. Captains who nail foursomes pairings often decide the Cup early. Bradley’s local ties and feel for the place have been a talking point all week.

Our Betting Card

1) USA to Win the Ryder Cup (Moneyline)

Play: USA −140 to −145 (risk 1.5u to win ~1u)

USA (risk 1.5u to win ~1u) Why: Home-course advantage + course fit for U.S. power ball-strikers; depth in strokes-gained tee-to-green; and a captain intimately familiar with Bethpage. Europe’s top end is world-class, but the middle of the U.S. roster plus crowd factor should tilt close sessions.

2) Exact Score Sprinkle (longshots)

Play: USA 15–13 (+1100) and USA 15.5–12.5 (+1100) (0.2u each)

and (0.2u each) Why: Recent Cups skew toward 2–3 point winning margins; these ladder prices offer solid payoff aligned with a home-leaning but competitive three days.

3) Session Market – Tournament Foursomes Winner: USA (Even)

Play: USA Even (0.5u)

USA (0.5u) Why: If the U.S. wins, a big part is foursomes execution on a demanding driving course. Even money is fair for the better-fit side in alternate shot.

4) Top European Points Scorer (value)

Play: Ludvig Åberg +750 or Viktor Hovland +850 (0.25u each)

or (0.25u each) Why: McIlroy/Rahm are rightful favorites, but Åberg/Hovland are length-plus-precision machines tailor-made for Bethpage; both should see heavy usage in four sessions before singles. Price gap vs. favorites creates value. (Shop the exact menu before kickoff.)

5) Top Rookie Points Scorer

Play: Ben Griffin +425 (0.25u) as a numbers play

(0.25u) as a numbers play Why: Market lists several rookies; Griffin at mid-range pricing offers a path if he’s deployed in two team sessions plus singles. Verify final rookie pool and pairings before betting.

Match-Week Notes & Storylines

Weather impact: Opening ceremony shifted forward for rain; soft conditions could favor aggressive approaches but also make Bethpage play even longer. Monitor forecasts and any session timing tweaks.

Opening ceremony shifted forward for rain; soft conditions could favor aggressive approaches but also make Bethpage play even longer. Monitor forecasts and any session timing tweaks. Locker-room dynamics: Bradley’s captaincy and a unified U.S. room are in focus; Europe leans into fan diplomacy to blunt the New York edge.

How We’d Manage the Card

Main Position: USA ML (−145 or better).

USA ML (−145 or better). Sprinkles: Two USA correct-score ladders at +1100.

Two USA correct-score ladders at +1100. Props: Small exposure to USA Foursomes and one Top Euro Scorer longish price (Åberg/Hovland).

Small exposure to and one longish price (Åberg/Hovland). Live Opportunity: If Europe jumps ahead Friday morning (foursomes), look to add USA at a reduced ML price—Bethpage crowd + U.S. fourball depth can flip a small deficit by Saturday.

Quick FAQ

When is the 1st tee time? Friday, Sept. 26 (full viewer’s guide/TV windows via Golf.com).

Who are the captains? Keegan Bradley (USA), Luke Donald (Europe).

Where is it? Bethpage Black, New York.

Responsible Gaming & Affiliate Disclosure

Bet responsibly and within your means. TheSpread.com may receive affiliate commission from links on this page. Odds are subject to change—always confirm the latest numbers at the sportsbook before wagering. 18+ only.