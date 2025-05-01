​2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Betting Preview & Predictions

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson tees off this Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Known for its birdie-friendly layout and wide fairways, the course sets the stage for a high-scoring affair. With a $9.9 million purse and 500 FedExCup points on the line, the tournament attracts a competitive field.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tournament Overview

Dates: May 1–4, 2025

Course: TPC Craig Ranch (Par 71, 7,569 yards)

Defending Champion: Taylor Pendrith

Prize: $1.74 million for the winner

Broadcast: Live coverage on talkSPORT 2 and Sky Sports

TPC Craig Ranch has historically yielded low scores, with past winning totals reaching -23 or better. The course’s design favors aggressive play, making it a favorite among players who excel in approach shots and putting.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, Scottie Scheffler is +300 to win this weekend’s tournament, followed by Jordan Spieth at +1800. Sungjae Im is +2500, followed by Byeong Hun An and Sam Burns at +2800, respectively. Si Woo Kim is +3000, followed by Jake Knapp, Stephan Jaeger and Taylor Pendrith at +3500, respectively.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler (11/4 odds)

The world No. 1 and Texas native returns to a tournament that holds sentimental value, having made his PGA Tour debut here at 17. Despite five top-10 finishes this season, Scheffler is seeking his first win of the year. His familiarity with the course and consistent performance make him a strong contender.

Jordan Spieth (18/1 odds)

Another Dallas native, Spieth has a solid track record at TPC Craig Ranch, including a runner-up finish in 2022. Currently ranking third in birdie or better conversion percentage, his ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities positions him well for a top finish.

Si Woo Kim (16/1 odds)

Kim, a local resident, tied for second in last year’s event and has demonstrated consistent form with multiple top-30 finishes this season. His aggressive playstyle aligns well with the course’s demands.

Sungjae Im (22/1 odds)

Coming off a win on the Korean Tour and a T12 at the RBC Heritage, Im’s recent form suggests he’s poised for a strong performance.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Sleeper Picks

Peter Kuest

Leading the field in driving distance, Kuest’s power off the tee and recent top-10 finishes make him a potential breakout star. His T14 finish at last year’s Byron Nelson indicates comfort with the course.

Jesper Svensson

With impressive stats in both driving distance and putting, Svensson is highlighted as a strong challenger. His recent form suggests he could make a significant impact.

Isaiah Salinda

A promising rookie, Salinda has shown great potential with recent top finishes and strong off-the-tee stats. If his putting holds up, he could be a contender.

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Predictions

Winner: Scottie Scheffler – His combination of course familiarity and consistent top finishes make him the favorite.

Top 5 Finish: Jordan Spieth – Leveraging his local knowledge and strong birdie conversion rate.

Top 10 Finish: Si Woo Kim – Consistent performance and previous success at TPC Craig Ranch.

Dark Horse: Peter Kuest – His driving prowess could give him an edge on this course.

With favorable weather conditions and a course that rewards aggressive play, the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson promises an exciting tournament. Fans can expect a showcase of low scores and thrilling competition as players vie for victory in Texas.​