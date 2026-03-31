Why UFC Bettors Are Going Offshore for Better Odds

Last Updated on March 31, 2026 7:15 am by admin

Why the betting platforms you use dictates what bets you can place is one of the questions many UFC bettors never ask themselves.

It shouldn’t be like that, but it is. The difference between what is charged by regulated sportsbooks in the US for UFC cards and what can be provided by crypto-friendly offshore books is bigger than some domestic gamblers would have dared to imagine. And in a sport such as MMA, that difference can immediately become a lost advantage.



What Regulated US Books Offer for UFC

In fairness, the most popular domestic sportsbooks have improved their coverage of the UFC. DraftKings offers early lines on the popular cards and same-fight parlays. FanDuel has a distinct parlay builder and quality live betting. Caesars is reliable on ordinary lines.

However, the basic product is pretty much the same everywhere: moneyline, number of rounds (over/under 1.5 or 2.5), the method of winning, and round betting.

This isn’t the sportsbooks being lazy. It is a by-product of regulation, liability management, and the reality that football and basketball are their main revenue stream. MMA has a suitable but conservative offering. Enough to please casual fight fans, but not necessarily enough to attract more serious bettors who would demand deeper prop markets.



The Prop Depth You’re Missing

If you are a serious MMA bettor, you may be missing out on what some of the crypto-friendly offshore operators have to offer. They consider props the main event. On big UFC cards, sometimes some bets are not available from the normal US sports books. We’re talking things such as the number of big hits that a particular fighter will deliver – a sure bet if you have seen 20 of their previous fights and are aware of their pace.

Or takedown props, so that you can bet on a wrestler, rather than only the outcome. You also find more detailed round betting, and the possibility of parlaying factors such as “Method of Victory” with other specific outcomes, in ways that many of the regulated books do not allow.

They are not just some random gimmicks. They are markets with real depth, where bettors who have done their research have an edge.

Why the Gap Exists, And How Crypto Closes It

The simple fact that offshore sites are able to provide all this is simply because they do not face the same heavy regulation as US sportsbooks. They are able to place niche bets earlier, provide more of them, and keep them open longer.

To an MMA fan, that is much more flexible. And crypto simplifies their use. The majority of these sites operate as a crypto casino, where you can deposit instantly using stablecoins and withdraw much quicker than a bank ever could.

Crypto sites like CCN have reviewed these sites and found that with crypto withdrawals and deposits, the offshore sportsbooks have become much more convenient than they used to be, and the process of payments is also much quicker than other payment methods.

The Real Advantage

A unique feature of MMA is that your own research may be advantageous. When you are tracking something like grappling rates or when a fighter starts getting tired, you are handling information that is sometimes misinterpreted by oddsmakers, especially with fighters who are not so well known. However, that advantage will not work when there is no place to bet. It does not help knowing that a participant has a low takedown percentage when you can bet on only the winner of the fight.

The smart move is not to quit regulated books entirely. It’s to shop around. The main lines should be used on domestic sites, and the offshore books should be used for the deeper props. Being familiar with the location of the markets you want, and the ability to deposit funds into that account immediately using crypto, is only a part of the modern UFC bettor strategy.



The Bottom Line

Sportsbooks in the US are ideal when you just want to make a simple bet on UFC. However, crypto-backed offshore platforms typically have a significantly more extensive list of prop bets. That difference is enormous to bettors who actually study the sport and work at it and be able to actually use that research and put that knowledge into action.