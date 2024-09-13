Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois 2024: Favorite

The upcoming fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world title is set to take place on September 21 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. This showdown promises to be a memorable night in boxing, with over 96,000 fans expected to fill the stadium to witness this high-stakes battle. As former sparring partners, Joshua and Dubois have built tension during the buildup to the fight, making the atmosphere even more charged.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN as part of the Riyadh season, and for those watching at home, the pay-per-view will be available for £19.99 in the UK, $19.99 in the US, and the same price worldwide. This makes the event highly accessible to fans around the globe who are eager to watch two of Britain’s top heavyweights clash.

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: Fight Information

Date: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 Time: The undercard starts at 7pm BST / 2pm ET

Fight Odds and Favorites

Bookmakers have made Anthony Joshua the clear favorite for this matchup (you can place live bets on sports via this link). Given his extensive experience at the top level and his proven ability to adapt in the ring, most betting lines favor Joshua, with odds -500. This means that bettors would need to stake a significant amount on Joshua to gain a meaningful return.

Dubois enters the fight as the underdog, with odds of +340 to +350. While Dubois possesses frightening power, many experts believe his lack of experience in high-profile bouts, compared to Joshua’s track record in world title fights, puts him at a disadvantage. However, as is often said in the heavyweight division, one punch can change everything. With Dubois’ knockout power, there is always the potential for an upset, making him an attractive option for risk-tolerant bettors.

Fighter Bios

Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs)

Daniel Dubois, a rising star in the heavyweight division, is known for his devastating knockout power. At just 26 years old, the London-born fighter has established himself as a serious contender. Dubois’ professional career began in 2017, and he quickly gained attention with his string of early knockouts. He clinched the British heavyweight title in 2019 by defeating Nathan Gorman in a dominant display.

Despite a fast start to his career, Dubois suffered his first defeat at the hands of Joe Joyce in 2020, when he was stopped in the 10th round due to an eye injury. Many questioned his toughness after that loss, but Dubois silenced critics by bouncing back and winning the WBA interim heavyweight title in 2021 against Bogdan Dinu. Known for his aggressive style, Dubois has 20 knockouts in his 21 victories, making him one of the most dangerous punchers in the division.

Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs)

Anthony Joshua needs no introduction in the world of boxing. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion has held the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, along with an Olympic gold medal from the 2012 London Games. Known for his combination of power, athleticism, and technical skill, Joshua has been a dominant force in the heavyweight division for several years.

Joshua’s career highlights include memorable victories over Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, and Alexander Povetkin. However, his reign took a surprising turn in 2019 when he suffered a shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua avenged that defeat in their rematch later that year but would lose his titles again in back-to-back bouts against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022. Now, Joshua is on the comeback trail, seeking to reclaim his spot at the top of the division, and a win against Dubois could be his ticket back to the elite.

Expert Predictions

Many boxing analysts are leaning towards Anthony Joshua in this fight, primarily due to his experience and superior technical abilities.

Teddy Atlas, a renowned boxing trainer and analyst, believes Joshua’s time at the top and his ability to adjust mid-fight give him the edge. “Joshua has fought the best in the division and knows how to handle pressure. He’ll use his jab, keep Dubois at a distance, and win with either a decision or a late stoppage,” Atlas said.

David Haye, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, is also picking Joshua. “Joshua is the more polished fighter, and while Dubois has the power to cause problems, I don’t see him landing clean enough on Joshua to make a difference. Joshua’s footwork and experience will keep him out of trouble.”

However, some experts are not counting Dubois out entirely. Carl Froch, former super-middleweight champion, believes Dubois’ power makes him a live underdog. “If Dubois can get to Joshua early, he could cause real problems. Joshua has been hurt before, and if Dubois lands clean, it could be lights out.”

Path to Victory

For Anthony Joshua, the path to victory lies in controlling the pace of the fight. Joshua must use his superior jab to keep Dubois at bay, avoid getting into dangerous exchanges early, and gradually wear down his opponent. If Joshua can dictate the fight with his movement and ring generalship, he can either outbox Dubois over 12 rounds or look for a late stoppage as Dubois tires.

For Daniel Dubois, the game plan revolves around his power. Dubois needs to press the action early and take risks to land his powerful right hand. The longer the fight goes, the more it will favor Joshua’s experience and conditioning. Dubois must look to close the distance and make it a brawl, where his power can be most effective. An early knockout is likely his best chance for victory.

Conclusion

The Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua fight is shaping up to be one of the most exciting heavyweight bouts in recent memory. Both fighters have much to gain and everything to lose. Joshua is looking to solidify his comeback after his losses to Usyk, while Dubois is hungry for his first taste of world championship glory.

Joshua comes into the fight as the favorite, thanks to his experience, technical skills, and past performances in championship fights. However, Dubois’ raw power and youth make him a dangerous opponent who could cause an upset with one well-placed punch. As the fight draws near, fans and experts alike are buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be an explosive night of heavyweight boxing.

Don’t miss out on this epic showdown, whether you’re watching live at the venue or tuning in via pay-per-view from the comfort of your home.