Why Casino.org Sees Reviews As Crucial in The Growing Casino Sector

Last Updated on March 25, 2026 11:09 am by admin_001

Online gambling is a massively growing entertainment sector. Historically, the USA officially has had a paradoxical relationship with gambling, being home to both the self-proclaimed gambling capital of the world and having had some of the restrictive legislation in place at the same time. However, things have relaxed significantly in recent years, and citizens are freer to do as they please. Sports gambling has become huge in the USA since the overturning of PASPA. The taboos around gambling still exist in some subcultures and states, but some form of gambling is now legal more or less everywhere (apart from in Utah and Hawaii).

The online casino sector is growing apace with real-money gambling in a handful of states and social and sweepstakes casinos in most of the others. With few federal controls, online gambling is regulated at the state level, and this means that what is and is not legal in different places is extremely variable and complicated. Independent online gambling experts at Casino.org told us that unscrupulous operators are keen to cash in on the confusion that can surround regulation.

Any growing industry will attract good and bad companies looking to get a slice of the action. While regulators are there to create frameworks to keep people safe, dodgy and criminal platforms find loopholes and schemes that allow them to target unwitting players. While most people hope to engage in some gentle relaxation with a wager on the football or a turn on the slots, there are plenty of fraudsters whose only intention is to perpetrate a theft. They might be after data, or money, or possibly both. The experts at Casino.org believe that reviews are crucial to ensure people can play safely, particularly when playing on new sites.

We sat down to talk with Trent Rhodes and Hannah Smith to find out how they go about reviewing the latest casino sites, what they look for, and how they decide which ones get the top ratings.

Trent told us,

“The team as a whole is always hard at work looking at what is new, but also keeping an eye on existing platforms. It is a rapidly changing environment, and we like to maintain a broad perspective. New casinos are hitting the market all the time. We compile the best so that readers can check out the freshest sites to play where they reside. We love digging out innovative new games, top-rated apps, and unique welcome bonuses”.

Hannah explained,

“We think reviews are important because so much goes into making a gaming site great. As a player, you might just be looking for the most generous bonus and your favorite game titles. While we understand that all those things are crucial to enjoyment, we start a few steps back from there. As expert independent reviewers, we need to know that the site is secure, correctly licensed, adheres to local regulations, has reputable payment partners, and offers accessible customer services. Only when we are convinced that a casino site measures up behind the scenes, do we start to look at what it is offering the public.”

Trent expanded on this,

“There is something to be said about a tried and trusted casino. We only recommend those that offer a reliable service and plenty of games to play. The company has been reviewing the gambling industry for decades, and we employ that expertise in the same way whether we are scrutinizing new sites or household names. We have a twenty-five-stage review process that is data-driven and not subjective. We collect the stats and then make our comparisons.”

“Of course, once we have completed the evaluation, we add our personal recommendations and tips. However, the reviews we offer are objective, and all the sites are measured in the same way. We want people to feel confident that they can play safely based on our recommendations. Obviously, safety is not the only issue. Gambling is entertainment, and people want to have fun, so our reviews cover what games are available and which we find the most engaging.”

“We believe all casinos should come fully stocked with the latest games. There are plenty of new game developers coming to the market, and we make sure we check out how the games play. Reviews are essential in a growing market because they provide players with a 360-degree view of what is on offer. Peer reviews are all well and good, and I often check these out when I am finalizing my own write-ups, but they can lack consistency – particularly if a social media influencer is being paid to promote particular products”.

Casino.org is independent, which means that they are not being paid to promote one product or service over another. Each online casino they review stands and falls on its own merits. They understand that new casinos may not have the reputation and legacy that older casinos have, but they are often perfect for modern players who want to get the most out of their gambling. Trent told us

“Many of the biggest names in online gambling, the so-called legacy brands, evolved from brick-and-mortar, land-based casinos. Their structure was influenced by the physical casinos they came from. Many new casino ideas have emerged from the world of online gaming, and their digital architecture has an entirely different structure. A game that a ‘mobile-first’ studio has created will play very differently from one that originated on a casino floor.”

“We do not inherently believe that one kind of platform is better than another; we just recognize that they are different. We try to highlight those differences to players so they know what to expect. New online casinos offer a modern, user-friendly, intuitive experience. They offer enticing bonuses to get people to give them a go and are often backed by established brands or created in association with reputable software houses. Established casinos are tried and tested, and players have a good idea of what is what.”

“We maintain that it is ‘horses for courses’ and like to look across everything, so that anyone can find their perfect fit. However, because we are independent, we are not afraid to call out bad operators and even have an ‘avoid list’.

Junior content editor, Hannah Smith, concluded our interview with some words of warning,

“If you find a ‘new’ casino but can’t find any licensing attached to the casino, then err on the side of caution. Unlicensed casinos can be a risk at the best of times, but if they are new, I would not take the risk. Our site is the best place to find new casinos, and I would advise sticking to what our experts have reviewed and listed.”