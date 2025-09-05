2025 Italian Grand Prix Odds & Betting Preview | Monza F1

Get ready for our 2025 Italian Grand Prix betting preview as F1 roars back into Monza on September 7, 2025. We’ll cover the latest odds, track profile, weekend schedule, last year’s Ferrari triumph, and a weather outlook that could influence strategy. Whether you’re betting or just following the action, this Monza breakdown will help you make the most of race weekend.

2025 Italian Grand Prix Odds to Win

Latest F1 betting odds for Monza 2025

Driver Odds (to win Italian GP 2025) Oscar Piastri +110 Lando Norris +120 Charles Leclerc +600 Max Verstappen +800 Lewis Hamilton +1500 George Russell +2000 Carlos Sainz +3000 Fernando Alonso +5000 Others (mid-pack) +8000 and up

Top contenders and value picks

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris enter Monza as favorites, showcasing McLaren’s blistering pace this season. Charles Leclerc offers value as Ferrari’s home hero, while Max Verstappen remains a dangerous outsider capable of springing a surprise.

Monza Track Profile – The Temple of Speed

Key straights and overtaking zones

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is famous for its long straights, fast corners, and chicanes where overtaking is possible under heavy braking. Drivers spend nearly 80% of the lap at full throttle.

Why Monza shapes the betting market

With slipstreaming and DRS playing huge roles, qualifying positions often don’t guarantee a win here. This volatility makes betting markets more dynamic, rewarding value plays beyond the favorites.

Last Year’s Italian GP Results

Ferrari’s win in 2024 at Monza

Charles Leclerc delivered a sensational home victory for Ferrari, much to the delight of the tifosi. His one-stop tire strategy proved decisive.

How past trends impact 2025 predictions

Monza has a history of surprise winners, but Ferrari’s resurgence at home in 2024 could fuel confidence again—especially if strategy and weather align in their favor.

Race Schedule & Weekend Details

Practice, qualifying, and race times

Practice 1 : Friday, Sep 5 – 11:30–12:30 local time

: Friday, Sep 5 – 11:30–12:30 local time Practice 2 : Friday, Sep 5 – 15:00–16:00

: Friday, Sep 5 – 15:00–16:00 Practice 3 : Saturday, Sep 6 – 10:30–11:30

: Saturday, Sep 6 – 10:30–11:30 Qualifying : Saturday, Sep 6 – 14:00–15:00

: Saturday, Sep 6 – 14:00–15:00 Race: Sunday, Sep 7 – 13:00 local time

Where to watch and follow the Italian GP

The race will be broadcast globally on major F1 television partners, with live streaming available via F1TV and regional sports networks.

Weather Forecast for Monza on Race Day

Expected race-day conditions

Race day looks warm and mostly sunny, with highs reaching around 26–28 °C (79–82 °F).

How weather could impact betting strategy

Stable weather favors front-runners with optimized high-speed setups, though late-day thunderstorms in Lombardy could pose slight post-race disruption. For bettors, dry conditions mean fewer surprises, making outright picks safer.

Italian Grand Prix Predictions & Best Bets

Best bets for the Italian GP at Monza

Oscar Piastri (+110) : In peak form with the fastest car on the grid.

: In peak form with the fastest car on the grid. Lando Norris (+120) : Consistent and reliable, a top podium threat.

: Consistent and reliable, a top podium threat. Charles Leclerc (+600): Strong value at home with Ferrari momentum.

Dark horses and longshot picks

Max Verstappen (+800) : Never discount the three-time world champion.

: Never discount the three-time world champion. Carlos Sainz (+3000) : Another Ferrari option if strategy plays out.

: Another Ferrari option if strategy plays out. Fernando Alonso (+5000): Crafty veteran capable of capitalizing on chaos.

Final Thoughts – Who Will Win the 2025 Italian GP?

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix betting preview highlights McLaren as the team to beat, but Monza’s high-speed chaos always leaves the door open for Ferrari magic or a Verstappen comeback. Expect a thrilling mix of raw speed, strategy battles, and tifosi passion as the F1 world descends on Monza.