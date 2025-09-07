2025 Italian Grand Prix Betting Predictions, Picks & Odds

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix sets the stage for a thrilling return to Monza on September 7, 2025. With McLaren leading the betting boards, Ferrari aiming to defend its home turf, and Red Bull lurking as a spoiler, the Temple of Speed promises high drama. This preview breaks down the latest race odds, expert betting picks, Monza’s unique track profile, and the race-day weather outlook to help you make sharper wagers on one of the most iconic stops on the Formula 1 calendar.
2025 Italian Grand Prix Odds to Win
Latest F1 betting odds for Monza 2025
|Driver
|Odds to Win
|Oscar Piastri
|+110
|Lando Norris
|+120
|Charles Leclerc
|+600
|Max Verstappen
|+800
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1500
|George Russell
|+2000
|Carlos Sainz
|+3000
|Fernando Alonso
|+5000
|Others (mid-pack)
|+8000+
Top contenders and value picks
- Oscar Piastri (+110): Arrives with momentum and confidence as the odds-on favorite.
- Lando Norris (+120): A strong play, especially looking for redemption after a recent DNF.
- Charles Leclerc (+600): Ferrari’s home advantage and tifosi passion make him a strong value play.
- Max Verstappen (+800): Can’t be ruled out—pole pace shows he’s a danger even if odds drift.
Monza Track Profile – The Temple of Speed
Key straights and overtaking zones
Monza is the fastest track on the F1 calendar. Drivers are at full throttle for nearly 80% of the lap, with long straights, tight chicanes, and heavy braking zones offering prime overtaking chances.
Why Monza shapes the betting market
Slipstreaming and DRS play massive roles here, so qualifying positions don’t always hold up. That volatility often shakes betting markets and creates value beyond the favorites.
Last Year’s Italian GP Results
Ferrari’s win in 2024 at Monza
Charles Leclerc thrilled the home crowd with a Ferrari win at Monza last year, executing a bold one-stop strategy.
How past trends impact 2025 predictions
Monza has a history of delivering surprises, but Ferrari’s recent resurgence shows they’re capable of keeping pace with McLaren and Red Bull when it counts.
2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule & Race Info
Practice, qualifying, and race times
- Practice 1: Friday, Sep 5 – 13:30–14:30 local time
- Practice 2: Friday, Sep 5 – 17:00–18:00
- Practice 3: Saturday, Sep 6 – 12:30–13:30
- Qualifying: Saturday, Sep 6 – 16:00–17:00
- Race: Sunday, Sep 7 – 15:00 local time
Where to watch and follow the Italian GP
Fans can watch on global F1 broadcast partners, with streaming available via F1TV and regional networks.
Weather Forecast for Monza on Race Day
Expected race-day conditions
Race day looks warm and mostly sunny, with highs around 26–28 °C (79–82 °F).
How weather could impact betting strategy
Stable conditions should reward the front-runners and cars with optimized high-speed setups. With little rain expected during race hours, outright picks are safer bets, though strategy calls could still swing podium places.
Italian Grand Prix Predictions & Best Bets
Best bets for the Italian GP at Monza
- Oscar Piastri (+110): In peak form with the fastest package.
- Lando Norris (+120): Reliable contender and podium lock.
- Charles Leclerc (+600): A strong value play with Ferrari support at home.
Dark horses and longshot picks
- Max Verstappen (+800): Still dangerous despite mixed form.
- Carlos Sainz (+3000): Could shine with a bold strategy.
- Fernando Alonso (+5000): A wily veteran who capitalizes on chaos.
Final Thoughts – Who Will Win the 2025 Italian GP?
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix betting preview points to McLaren as the team to beat, but Ferrari’s tifosi-fueled push and Verstappen’s potential for a late strike keep this race wide open. Expect high speeds, strategic drama, and an electric Monza atmosphere on September 7.