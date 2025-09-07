BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
2025 Italian Grand Prix Betting Predictions, Picks & Odds

byMichael Cash
September 6, 2025
The 2025 Italian Grand Prix sets the stage for a thrilling return to Monza on September 7, 2025. With McLaren leading the betting boards, Ferrari aiming to defend its home turf, and Red Bull lurking as a spoiler, the Temple of Speed promises high drama. This preview breaks down the latest race odds, expert betting picks, Monza’s unique track profile, and the race-day weather outlook to help you make sharper wagers on one of the most iconic stops on the Formula 1 calendar.

2025 Italian Grand Prix Odds to Win

Latest F1 betting odds for Monza 2025

DriverOdds to Win
Oscar Piastri+110
Lando Norris+120
Charles Leclerc+600
Max Verstappen+800
Lewis Hamilton+1500
George Russell+2000
Carlos Sainz+3000
Fernando Alonso+5000
Others (mid-pack)+8000+

Top contenders and value picks

  • Oscar Piastri (+110): Arrives with momentum and confidence as the odds-on favorite.
  • Lando Norris (+120): A strong play, especially looking for redemption after a recent DNF.
  • Charles Leclerc (+600): Ferrari’s home advantage and tifosi passion make him a strong value play.
  • Max Verstappen (+800): Can’t be ruled out—pole pace shows he’s a danger even if odds drift.

Monza Track Profile – The Temple of Speed

Key straights and overtaking zones

Monza is the fastest track on the F1 calendar. Drivers are at full throttle for nearly 80% of the lap, with long straights, tight chicanes, and heavy braking zones offering prime overtaking chances.

Why Monza shapes the betting market

Slipstreaming and DRS play massive roles here, so qualifying positions don’t always hold up. That volatility often shakes betting markets and creates value beyond the favorites.

Last Year’s Italian GP Results

Ferrari’s win in 2024 at Monza

Charles Leclerc thrilled the home crowd with a Ferrari win at Monza last year, executing a bold one-stop strategy.

Monza has a history of delivering surprises, but Ferrari’s recent resurgence shows they’re capable of keeping pace with McLaren and Red Bull when it counts.

2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule & Race Info

Practice, qualifying, and race times

  • Practice 1: Friday, Sep 5 – 13:30–14:30 local time
  • Practice 2: Friday, Sep 5 – 17:00–18:00
  • Practice 3: Saturday, Sep 6 – 12:30–13:30
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Sep 6 – 16:00–17:00
  • Race: Sunday, Sep 7 – 15:00 local time

Where to watch and follow the Italian GP

Fans can watch on global F1 broadcast partners, with streaming available via F1TV and regional networks.

Weather Forecast for Monza on Race Day

Expected race-day conditions

Race day looks warm and mostly sunny, with highs around 26–28 °C (79–82 °F).

How weather could impact betting strategy

Stable conditions should reward the front-runners and cars with optimized high-speed setups. With little rain expected during race hours, outright picks are safer bets, though strategy calls could still swing podium places.

Italian Grand Prix Predictions & Best Bets

Best bets for the Italian GP at Monza

  • Oscar Piastri (+110): In peak form with the fastest package.
  • Lando Norris (+120): Reliable contender and podium lock.
  • Charles Leclerc (+600): A strong value play with Ferrari support at home.

Dark horses and longshot picks

  • Max Verstappen (+800): Still dangerous despite mixed form.
  • Carlos Sainz (+3000): Could shine with a bold strategy.
  • Fernando Alonso (+5000): A wily veteran who capitalizes on chaos.

Final Thoughts – Who Will Win the 2025 Italian GP?

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix betting preview points to McLaren as the team to beat, but Ferrari’s tifosi-fueled push and Verstappen’s potential for a late strike keep this race wide open. Expect high speeds, strategic drama, and an electric Monza atmosphere on September 7.

