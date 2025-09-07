2025 Italian Grand Prix Betting Predictions, Picks & Odds

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix sets the stage for a thrilling return to Monza on September 7, 2025. With McLaren leading the betting boards, Ferrari aiming to defend its home turf, and Red Bull lurking as a spoiler, the Temple of Speed promises high drama. This preview breaks down the latest race odds, expert betting picks, Monza’s unique track profile, and the race-day weather outlook to help you make sharper wagers on one of the most iconic stops on the Formula 1 calendar.

2025 Italian Grand Prix Odds to Win

Latest F1 betting odds for Monza 2025

Driver Odds to Win Oscar Piastri +110 Lando Norris +120 Charles Leclerc +600 Max Verstappen +800 Lewis Hamilton +1500 George Russell +2000 Carlos Sainz +3000 Fernando Alonso +5000 Others (mid-pack) +8000+

Top contenders and value picks

Oscar Piastri (+110): Arrives with momentum and confidence as the odds-on favorite.

Arrives with momentum and confidence as the odds-on favorite. Lando Norris (+120): A strong play, especially looking for redemption after a recent DNF.

A strong play, especially looking for redemption after a recent DNF. Charles Leclerc (+600): Ferrari’s home advantage and tifosi passion make him a strong value play.

Ferrari’s home advantage and tifosi passion make him a strong value play. Max Verstappen (+800): Can’t be ruled out—pole pace shows he’s a danger even if odds drift.

Monza Track Profile – The Temple of Speed

Key straights and overtaking zones

Monza is the fastest track on the F1 calendar. Drivers are at full throttle for nearly 80% of the lap, with long straights, tight chicanes, and heavy braking zones offering prime overtaking chances.

Why Monza shapes the betting market

Slipstreaming and DRS play massive roles here, so qualifying positions don’t always hold up. That volatility often shakes betting markets and creates value beyond the favorites.

Last Year’s Italian GP Results

Ferrari’s win in 2024 at Monza

Charles Leclerc thrilled the home crowd with a Ferrari win at Monza last year, executing a bold one-stop strategy.

How past trends impact 2025 predictions

Monza has a history of delivering surprises, but Ferrari’s recent resurgence shows they’re capable of keeping pace with McLaren and Red Bull when it counts.

2025 Italian Grand Prix Schedule & Race Info

Practice, qualifying, and race times

Practice 1: Friday, Sep 5 – 13:30–14:30 local time

Friday, Sep 5 – 13:30–14:30 local time Practice 2: Friday, Sep 5 – 17:00–18:00

Friday, Sep 5 – 17:00–18:00 Practice 3: Saturday, Sep 6 – 12:30–13:30

Saturday, Sep 6 – 12:30–13:30 Qualifying: Saturday, Sep 6 – 16:00–17:00

Saturday, Sep 6 – 16:00–17:00 Race: Sunday, Sep 7 – 15:00 local time

Where to watch and follow the Italian GP

Fans can watch on global F1 broadcast partners, with streaming available via F1TV and regional networks.

Weather Forecast for Monza on Race Day

Expected race-day conditions

Race day looks warm and mostly sunny, with highs around 26–28 °C (79–82 °F).

How weather could impact betting strategy

Stable conditions should reward the front-runners and cars with optimized high-speed setups. With little rain expected during race hours, outright picks are safer bets, though strategy calls could still swing podium places.

Italian Grand Prix Predictions & Best Bets

Best bets for the Italian GP at Monza

Oscar Piastri (+110): In peak form with the fastest package.

In peak form with the fastest package. Lando Norris (+120): Reliable contender and podium lock.

Reliable contender and podium lock. Charles Leclerc (+600): A strong value play with Ferrari support at home.

Dark horses and longshot picks

Max Verstappen (+800): Still dangerous despite mixed form.

Still dangerous despite mixed form. Carlos Sainz (+3000): Could shine with a bold strategy.

Could shine with a bold strategy. Fernando Alonso (+5000): A wily veteran who capitalizes on chaos.

Final Thoughts – Who Will Win the 2025 Italian GP?

The 2025 Italian Grand Prix betting preview points to McLaren as the team to beat, but Ferrari’s tifosi-fueled push and Verstappen’s potential for a late strike keep this race wide open. Expect high speeds, strategic drama, and an electric Monza atmosphere on September 7.