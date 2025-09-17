2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds, Preview & TV | Baku F1

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix odds are live as Formula 1 returns to the ultra-fast Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 21. With McLaren chasing silverware, Ferrari hunting a response, and Baku’s mix of mile-long straights and the tight castle section primed for chaos, this guide breaks down the latest odds to win, TV & streaming times, track profile, full weekend schedule, weather outlook, and the betting angles that matter most on one of F1’s most volatile street circuits.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Odds to Win (Outright)

Oscar Piastri — +150

Lando Norris — +160

Max Verstappen — +400

Charles Leclerc — +900

George Russell — +2000

Lewis Hamilton — +2500

Others — +8000 and longer

Quick Betting Notes

Favorites: Piastri/Norris on pace and consistency; Verstappen the primary spoiler on straight-line speed.

Piastri/Norris on pace and consistency; Verstappen the primary spoiler on straight-line speed. Value pockets: Leclerc’s qualifying ceiling in Baku often creates hedge opportunities (pole vs race win).

Leclerc’s qualifying ceiling in Baku often creates hedge opportunities (pole vs race win). Live-bet angle: Safety Cars are common here—expect bigger live swings than at permanent circuits.

TV & Streaming (U.S.)

Race: Sun, Sept 21 — 7:00 a.m. ET — ESPN

Qualifying: Sat, Sept 20 — 8:00 a.m. ET — ESPN/ESPN2

Sat, Sept 20 — 8:00 a.m. ET — ESPN/ESPN2 Practice 3: Sat, Sept 20 — 4:30 a.m. ET — ESPN/ESPN2

Sat, Sept 20 — 4:30 a.m. ET — ESPN/ESPN2 Practice 1 / Practice 2: Fri, Sept 19 — 4:30 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. ET — ESPN/ESPN2 (Check your local listings and ESPN app for any last-minute carriage/slot adjustments.)

Weekend Schedule (Local & ET)

Local (Baku time)

Fri, Sept 19: FP1 1:30–2:30 • FP2 5:00–6:00

FP1 1:30–2:30 • FP2 5:00–6:00 Sat, Sept 20: FP3 1:30–2:30 • Qualifying 5:00–6:00

FP3 1:30–2:30 • Sun, Sept 21: Race 4:00 p.m.

U.S. Eastern

Fri, Sept 19: FP1 4:30–5:30 a.m. • FP2 8:00–9:00 a.m.

FP1 4:30–5:30 a.m. • FP2 8:00–9:00 a.m. Sat, Sept 20: FP3 4:30–5:30 a.m. • Qualifying 8:00–9:00 a.m.

FP3 4:30–5:30 a.m. • Sun, Sept 21: Race 7:00 a.m. ET

Track Profile: Baku City Circuit (6.003 km)

Type: Street circuit (counter-clockwise), 51 laps / 306.049 km , 20 turns

Street circuit (counter-clockwise), , 20 turns Identity: Extreme top-end speeds down the mile-long front stretch + technical, narrow castle section

Extreme top-end speeds down the mile-long front stretch + technical, narrow Why it matters for betting: Slipstream effect and frequent Safety Cars amplify variance; brake stability and straight-line efficiency are at a premium.

Weather Outlook (Summary)

Expect warm, dry conditions through race hours with a light onshore breeze. Temperatures should sit in a comfortable range for optimal engine performance and tire life, favoring the front of the grid and stable one-stop strategies. A typical Baku variable wind can still shuffle DRS trains and braking points, so keep an eye on late-session gusts.

Form & Storylines to Watch

Title watch: McLaren arrives with momentum and a chance to stamp a championship narrative if they outscore rivals.

McLaren arrives with momentum and a chance to stamp a championship narrative if they outscore rivals. Quali vs Race: Baku often rewards qualifying pace differently than race-day execution—pole isn’t a guarantee.

Baku often rewards qualifying pace differently than race-day execution—pole isn’t a guarantee. Pit windows & SC timing: Two-stop flexibility rises if we see an early Safety Car or late-race neutralization.

Final Thoughts

With Piastri and Norris atop the odds board and Verstappen lurking, the 2025 Azerbaijan GP shapes up as a pace-vs-risk chess match. Baku’s volatility means clean execution, brake management, and Safety-Car timing will decide tickets. Lock bets before lights out, then be prepared to live-bet into the Safety-Car windows that make Baku so profitable for attentive players.

