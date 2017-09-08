Claim $60 in Free Member Picks

Panthers vs. 49ers Total Pick

NFL Week 1 Picks: Will Panthers vs. 49ers be high-scoring Sunday? 9/8/17

Will Sunday's game between the Panthers and 49ers be high-scoring in Santa Clara?

Game Info

Who: Panthers (0-0) vs. 49ers (0-0)

When: 4:25PM ET, Sunday, September 10

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

The Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv, the Panthers are 5-point road favorites to knock off the 49ers while the over/under currently sits at 47.5 points.

Line Movement

The 49ers opened as 4-point home underdogs but the line has been bet up a full point to 5. As for the total, the number hit the board at 48 but has been bet down a half-point to 47.5.

Public Betting Information

Public bettors are hammering the Panthers in this matchup. As of this writing, 78% of tickets have been placed on Carolina minus the points.

OUR PREDICTION: There's a possibility the 49ers will finish with the worst defense in the NFL. The additions of Solomon Thomas (first-round pick), Reuben Foster (first-round pick) and Elvis Dumervil will help, but this is a young, inexperienced unit as a while. There's plenty of upside for San Francisco, but Cam Newton, Calvin Benjamin and Christian McCaffrey should have a field day against the Niners' defense. On the other side, Kyle Shanahan's offense always score points, even if it's not to the degree of his teams in Atlanta. I like the over.

 

 

NFL WEEK 1 PICK: PANTHERS/49ERS OVER 47.5

