Raiders vs. Bears Odds — Week 4 Lines & Expert Picks

Week 4 rolls into the late window as Raiders vs. Bears odds show a notable favorite flip: Las Vegas opened a small road favorite, yet Chicago now lays points after early market support for the home side. Below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), impact injuries, weather, and our expert picks to help you time the number.
Raiders vs. Bears Game Info & TV
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
- TV/Streaming: FOX (check local listings)
Opening & Current Odds — Raiders vs. Bears
- Spread: Open: Raiders -2, -110 · Now: Bears -1.5, -110
- Total: Open: 47.5 · Now: 47.5
- Moneyline: Open: Raiders -125 / Bears +105 · Now: Bears -120 / Raiders +100
Raiders vs. Bears Public Betting (Tickets %)
- Tickets: Bears ~56% / Raiders ~44%
- Line move: Market flipped through pick (LV -2 → CHI -1.5) with steady interest on Chicago.
- Market read: Books are staying under the key -3; Bears support shows, but Raiders buyback could appear at +2/+2.5.
Key Injuries & Weather Watch
- Raiders: WR unit has been on the injury report in recent weeks; monitor final statuses on Friday. OL depth also worth tracking.
- Bears: Secondary has rotated pieces; check CB statuses on the final report. RB room usage trending healthier.
- Weather: Early fall conditions in Chicago; mid-60s with light winds (≈ 6–8 mph). No major weather edge expected.
Betting Trends — Raiders vs. Bears
- Bears are 4–1 ATS in their last five at Soldier Field vs. AFC opponents.
- Raiders have covered two of their last three as road underdogs of three or less.
- Head-to-head has leaned lower scoring recently; however, late-week wind often dictates total action in Chicago.
Raiders vs. Bears Expert Picks
- ATS lean: Bears -1.5 (buy to -1 if it appears; Raiders buyback likely at +2/+2.5).
- Total lean: Over 47.5 only at flat -110; otherwise pass and watch weather.
- Prop angle: Longest Field Goal Over 47.5 yds (kicking environment acceptable; both staffs willing to try from distance).
