Raiders vs. Bears Odds — Week 4 Lines & Expert Picks

Week 4 rolls into the late window as Raiders vs. Bears odds show a notable favorite flip: Las Vegas opened a small road favorite, yet Chicago now lays points after early market support for the home side. Below we stack opening vs. current lines, public betting (tickets %), impact injuries, weather, and our expert picks to help you time the number.

Raiders vs. Bears Game Info & TV

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL TV/Streaming: FOX (check local listings)

Opening & Current Odds — Raiders vs. Bears

Spread: Open: Raiders -2, -110 · Now: Bears -1.5, -110

Open: Raiders -2, -110 · Now: Bears -1.5, -110 Total: Open: 47.5 · Now: 47.5

Open: 47.5 · Now: 47.5 Moneyline: Open: Raiders -125 / Bears +105 · Now: Bears -120 / Raiders +100

Raiders vs. Bears Public Betting (Tickets %)

Tickets: Bears ~56% / Raiders ~44%

Bears ~56% / Raiders ~44% Line move: Market flipped through pick (LV -2 → CHI -1.5) with steady interest on Chicago.

Market flipped through pick (LV -2 → CHI -1.5) with steady interest on Chicago. Market read: Books are staying under the key -3; Bears support shows, but Raiders buyback could appear at +2/+2.5.

Key Injuries & Weather Watch

Raiders: WR unit has been on the injury report in recent weeks; monitor final statuses on Friday. OL depth also worth tracking.

WR unit has been on the injury report in recent weeks; monitor final statuses on Friday. OL depth also worth tracking. Bears: Secondary has rotated pieces; check CB statuses on the final report. RB room usage trending healthier.

Secondary has rotated pieces; check CB statuses on the final report. RB room usage trending healthier. Weather: Early fall conditions in Chicago; mid-60s with light winds (≈ 6–8 mph). No major weather edge expected.

Betting Trends — Raiders vs. Bears

Bears are 4–1 ATS in their last five at Soldier Field vs. AFC opponents.

Raiders have covered two of their last three as road underdogs of three or less.

Head-to-head has leaned lower scoring recently; however, late-week wind often dictates total action in Chicago.

Raiders vs. Bears Expert Picks

ATS lean: Bears -1.5 (buy to -1 if it appears; Raiders buyback likely at +2/+2.5).

Bears -1.5 (buy to -1 if it appears; Raiders buyback likely at +2/+2.5). Total lean: Over 47.5 only at flat -110; otherwise pass and watch weather.

Over 47.5 only at flat -110; otherwise pass and watch weather. Prop angle: Longest Field Goal Over 47.5 yds (kicking environment acceptable; both staffs willing to try from distance).

